Louisville coaches and players supporting each other during protest for racial injustice

samdraut

Louisville football coaches are taking time with players to address the issue of racial injustice and the violence that has led to protests in recent weeks.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield issued a statement following the nationwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd and the local protests in response to the death of Breonna Taylor.

Wide Receivers coach Gunter Brewer tweeted “Proud to Stand with your Players – United as one against all Racial injustice” after more than a dozen players met on the Walking Bridge on May 31.

Current and former players have helped to clean up downtown Louisville following protests.

Fifth-year senior offensive lineman Robbie Bell has tried to provide his teammates with whatever support they want or need.

“These terrible situations, I have been privileged enough that I have never experienced them personally, but being as close as I am to my teammates growing up playing football and everything, I have been around people of color,” Bell said. “I see how much it impacts them.”

Despite with a planned break from meetings, offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford called a meeting with his group last Friday to discuss the issues that have engulfed the nation.

“He echoed the things that he wants to be there for us,” Bell said.

Thirty football players returned to Louisville last week during the first phase of student-athletes coming back to the University following the school's closure of campus due to COVID-19. 

