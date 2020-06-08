Louisville Report
Defense balanced with first phase of returners to campus

samdraut

Bryan Brown was deliberate on who returned to campus first for a defense that returns eight starters from 2019.

The Louisville football defensive coordinator wanted balance across the field as 15 members of the Cardinals’ defense returned in the first phase of student athletes coming back to campus for voluntary athletic activities. The initial returners to campus are evenly spread around the defense.

“I think we have three or four defensive linemen, four corners, three safeties, it’s kind of a mix and match of a lot of different guys,” Brown said. “We didn’t want it to be eight defensive linemen versus what we have. We got it spread out even so that next group is spread out evenly as well.”

The coaching staff focused on players included on the first and second team of the depth chart, along with players facing rehab from injuries.

Thirty student athletes on the football team began returning to campus May 27.

“We went through as a staff, our starters, who we needed to bring in the most important as far as right now as far as their bodies, mentally, things of that nature, get a good jump start on that,” Brown said.

Due to preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the coaching staff can’t have personal meetings with the players. Brown was able to sit in the back of the room during a team meeting on Sunday, seeing some of his players in person for the first time in several months.

“It was great to see them, you can’t hug them, you can’t give them a dap,” Brown said. “That was hard for me, to not give those guys some love.”

While players and coaches have been forced to use Zoom to join together in discussion, Brown is hopeful meetings can take place in person in July.

The time away from in-person interaction with his players hasn’t been easy.

“You have been with these guys for a year-and-a-half now, then having to cut short where you don’t see them for two-and-a-half months, that was tough,” Brown said. “We treat these guys like our own kids, it’s like being away from your own children.”

