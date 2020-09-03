SI.com
Louisville Report
Cardinals develop "Louisville Football Action Plan" for positive change in the community

MatthewMcGavic

Over the course of the summer and into the fall, social injustice & racial inequality has been a hot button issue both across the nation and in the city of Louisville. Following the deaths of George Floyd & Breonna Taylor and shooting of Jacob Blake, protests regarding the issue of racial injustice have been frequent - including in the sporting world.

The University of Louisville football program has been extraordinarily active on the social justice front during this time. Cornerback Anthony Johnson led a protest on May 31 to the Walking Bridge in downtown Louisville, coaches have held an open dialogue with players regarding the topic, and have used the hashtag "#BeTheChange" on social media.

The Cardinals wanted to carry these efforts into the regular season, and had been brainstorming what specifically they wanted to do. Well it seems they finally have developed a plan.

In a tweet shared by sophomore cornerback Kei'Trel Clark, we have now been introduced to the "Louisville Football Action Plan". The tweet features a screenshot of a whiteboard with ten bullet points, addressing what the program plans to do during the 2020 season on game day, around the program and around the community.

The Louisville Football Action Plan is as follows:

  1. Black Lives Matter T-shirts
  2. Flag to run out on gameday to represent our stance and fight for change
  3. Marketing efforts for Black Lives Matter T-shirts for all athletes that is special to "our brand" to raise money for a charity
  4. Video series per position group to be released via social media every Monday during the season to bring awareness to social injustice, police brutality, racism, equality and anything you the players and coaches want to express in the weekly video
  5. Organized team even during the bye week in the form of a unified stand against inequality
  6. Come up with a hashtag that represents Louisville football, the city, and our efforts to build a long lasting brand to create change
  7. Possible banner change outside of stadium to represent our efforts for change
  8. Monday voluntary forums to discuss social injustice and life skills for success
  9. Create Leadership team for communication
  10. Provide the time to cast our vote

