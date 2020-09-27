SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville Football Falls Out of AP Poll

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following their 23-20 loss to the Pitt Panthers, Louisville (1-2, 0-2 ACC) has fallen from No. 24 to unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Cardinals did however receive four votes in this week’s poll.

Even if Louisville had pulled out a win vs. Pitt, it would have been potentially difficult to remain ranked in the AP Top 25. With the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American Conference all electing to bring back college football for the 2020 season, they subsequently all became eligible to receive votes. Although voters have complete discretion on whether to include schools who have not yet seen the field yet.

Louisville heads into their first bye week, and will pick up their three-game road trip on Friday, Oct. 9 at 12:00 p.m. vs. Georgia Tech.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2020 Week 4)

*Points in parenthesis

1. Clemson (1,542)

2. Alabama (1,473)

3. Florida (1,324)

4. Georgia (1,310)

5. Notre Dame (1,231)

6. Ohio State (1,169)

7. Auburn (1,133)

8. Miami (1,045)

9. Texas (862)

10. Penn State (840)

11. UCF (743)

12. North Carolina (734)

13. Texas A&M (705)

14. Oregon (651)

15. Cincinnati (646)

16. Mississippi State (590)

17. Oklahoma State (555)

18. Oklahoma (535)

19. Wisconsin (510)

20. LSU (401)

21. Tennessee (377)

22. BYU (295)

23. Michigan (277)

24. Pittsburgh (248)

25. Memphis (196)

Others receiving votes:

Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, USC 104, Kansas State 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas State 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

