Is Louisville the new "Quarterback U"?

Over the previous decade, the University of Louisville football program has experienced a modest amount of success at the quarterback position. From Teddy Bridgewater and Lamar Jackson to Micale Cunningham, no matter the signal-caller, they seem to do well in a Cardinal uniform.

Even the data backs it up. The folks over at Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback kicked off their eight-part "Position U" series on Monday, appropriately starting with the quarterback position.

Using a 10-year data set, MMQB used the following scoring system to tabulate who is the best program in the modern era at producing next-level quarterbacks:

DRAFT POSITION

Top 10: 4 points

Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points

Rounds 2-3: 2 points

Rounds 4-7: 1 point

Undrafted: 0 points

NFL GAMES STARTED

80-plus: 5 points

48 to 79: 4 points

16 to 47: 3 points

5 to 15: 2 points

1 to 4: 1 point

NFL AWARDS

MVP: 5 points

Offensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points

Thanks to the efforts of Lamar Jackson (2018 first round, 22 starts, MVP) and Teddy Bridgewater (2014 first round, 34 starts), Louisville places in a tie with Auburn at third on the "Quarterback U" standings, trailing only Oklahoma and Florida State.

1. Oklahoma - 28 points

2. Florida State - 20

3(tie). Auburn - 17

3(tie). Louisville - 17

5(tie). Texas A & M - 14

5(tie). USC - 14

7(tie). Baylor - 12

7(tie). N.C. State - 12

7(tie). Texas Tech - 12

10(tie). Missouri - 11

10(tie). Oklahoma State - 11

10(tie). Stanford - 11

Even when expanded to a less official 20-year data set, the Cardinals would still be in a tie with Oklahoma for fourth, trailing on USC, Cal and Michigan.

