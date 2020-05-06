Louisville developing six-week plan to prepare players for season

The coaches for Louisville football agreed on a six-week plan to prepare its players for the season, whenever that happens. With the COVID-19 global pandemic, players haven’t had access to on-campus facilities during an extended offseason.

Louisville completed half of its spring practices before the University suspended athletic activities for the remainder of the spring semester. Although Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield doesn’t definitively know when the season will start yet, the Cardinals’ season opener is scheduled Sept. 3 against NC State, he has planned for a particular protocol whenever players are allowed to return to campus.

Satterfield is hopeful players could return to Louisville in June, which would allow the coaching staff to see what type of shape the players are in and take care of necessary testing.

Satterfield said the team would slowly gear things back up, but the longer the break goes, the longer the process takes to get players ready for the season.

“We don’t want to pull any muscles or having any injuries. We will be very delicate,” Satterfield said. “The more it gets pushed back, the slower we are going to have to be about getting these guys into tip-top shape.”

Louisville, like every other college football team, is in wait-and-see mode.

Satterfield alluded to the team beginning to work in small groups, which would be compliant of stage one in the state of Kentucky’s reopening, allowing for groups of 10 people or less.

“Whatever we are allowed to do, we would love to bring our guys in with that number of people we can work with,” Satterfield said. “We know we will probably have to do it incrementally and break those steps down.”