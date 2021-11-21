Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Kentucky

The Cardinals and Wildcats will end the 2021 regular season at Cardinal Stadium.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Battle of the Bluegrass is getting the primetime treatment.

The annual rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 27, which will conclude the 2021 regular season, will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium, ESPN announced Saturday. It was also announced that it would be televised on ESPN2.

Both the Cardinals (6-5, 4-4 ACC) and the Wildcats (8-3, 5-3 SEC) won their previous games in blowout fashion, with each team winning by 40-point margins

Thanks to a seven-touchdown effort from quarterback Malik Cunningham, Louisville cruised to a 62-22 victory over Duke to clinch bowl eligibility. Cunningham became only the second player in FBS history to pass for 300+ yards and rush for 200+ yards in a game.

Related: Malik Cunningham Produces Record-Setting Career Performance vs. Duke

Against New Mexico State, quarterback Will Levis threw four touchdowns of his own, leading the Wildcats to a 56-16 win on Senior Day. Throwing for 419 yards, he became the first Kentucky quarterback to surpass 400 yards since Andre Woodson against Tennessee in 2007.

Next Saturday will be the 33rd all-time meeting between the two programs, with Kentucky owning a 17-15 advantage. Since the series was revived in 1994, Louisville owns a 15-11 advantage.

(Photo of Brandon Radcliff: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter