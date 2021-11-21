Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Kentucky

    The Cardinals and Wildcats will end the 2021 regular season at Cardinal Stadium.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Battle of the Bluegrass is getting the primetime treatment.

    The annual rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 27, which will conclude the 2021 regular season, will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium, ESPN announced Saturday. It was also announced that it would be televised on ESPN2.

    Both the Cardinals (6-5, 4-4 ACC) and the Wildcats (8-3, 5-3 SEC) won their previous games in blowout fashion, with each team winning by 40-point margins

    Thanks to a seven-touchdown effort from quarterback Malik Cunningham, Louisville cruised to a 62-22 victory over Duke to clinch bowl eligibility. Cunningham became only the second player in FBS history to pass for 300+ yards and rush for 200+ yards in a game.

    Related: Malik Cunningham Produces Record-Setting Career Performance vs. Duke

    Read More

    Against New Mexico State, quarterback Will Levis threw four touchdowns of his own, leading the Wildcats to a 56-16 win on Senior Day. Throwing for 419 yards, he became the first Kentucky quarterback to surpass 400 yards since Andre Woodson against Tennessee in 2007.

    Next Saturday will be the 33rd all-time meeting between the two programs, with Kentucky owning a 17-15 advantage. Since the series was revived in 1994, Louisville owns a 15-11 advantage.

    (Photo of Brandon Radcliff: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    5AB84C37-F94E-48EC-9BAE-895CF8E48249
    Football

    Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Kentucky

    18 seconds ago
    USATSI_15821804_168388606_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Louisville Outlasts Washington in Road Opener

    23 minutes ago
    thumbnail (6)
    Basketball

    Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 73, Detroit Mercy 67

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17172843_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    What Mike Pegues, Louisville Players Said After 73-67 Win vs. Detroit Mercy

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17172649_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Holds Off Detroit Mercy

    3 hours ago
    UofL-WKU01_Sam
    Basketball

    Game Day Live Blog: Detroit Mercy at Louisville | Game 4

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17128463_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

    12 hours ago
    BBE7BABD-FA21-445D-A589-799290DB7E9B
    Basketball

    Watch: Mason Faulkner, Kahil Fennell Preview Detroit Mercy

    Nov 19, 2021