Louisville Lands '25 DL Bailey Abercrombie

The lineman from Alabama is the first 2025 prospect to commit-and-sign with the Cardinals during the early signing period.

Matthew McGavic

Moody (Ala.) HS defensive lineman Bailey Abercrombie
Moody (Ala.) HS defensive lineman Bailey Abercrombie / Twitter/X

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The early signing period is in full swing, and the Louisville football program has landed a fresh commitment on the first day Class of 2025 prospects can put pen to paper.

Moody (Ala.) HS defensive lineman Bailey Abercrombie announced Wednesday that he has given his verbal pledge to and signed with the Cardinals.

His commitment comes one day removed from being offered a scholarship to play for Louisville. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Memphis, Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee State and others.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman might be regarded as an unranked prospect, but he is in the midst of a dominant senior campaign for Moody. In 12 games logged by MaxPreps, Abercrombie has amassed 79 total tackles (42 solo), a whopping 27.0 for loss, 11 sacks, 12 QB hurries, a pass break up and a forced fumble.

Abercrombie has helped guide the Blue Devils to an 11-2 record so far this season, and potentially a state championship. Moody will face Montgomery Catholic in the AHSAA Class 5A championship game this Friday.

Louisville is now sitting at a 13-man 2025 recruiting class following Abercrombie's commitment. The Cardinals are expected to sign most of, if not all, their currently committed prospects during the early signing period.

(Photo of Bailey Abercrombie vis Twitter/X)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

