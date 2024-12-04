Louisville Lands '25 DL Bailey Abercrombie
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The early signing period is in full swing, and the Louisville football program has landed a fresh commitment on the first day Class of 2025 prospects can put pen to paper.
Moody (Ala.) HS defensive lineman Bailey Abercrombie announced Wednesday that he has given his verbal pledge to and signed with the Cardinals.
His commitment comes one day removed from being offered a scholarship to play for Louisville. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Memphis, Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee State and others.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman might be regarded as an unranked prospect, but he is in the midst of a dominant senior campaign for Moody. In 12 games logged by MaxPreps, Abercrombie has amassed 79 total tackles (42 solo), a whopping 27.0 for loss, 11 sacks, 12 QB hurries, a pass break up and a forced fumble.
Abercrombie has helped guide the Blue Devils to an 11-2 record so far this season, and potentially a state championship. Moody will face Montgomery Catholic in the AHSAA Class 5A championship game this Friday.
Louisville is now sitting at a 13-man 2025 recruiting class following Abercrombie's commitment. The Cardinals are expected to sign most of, if not all, their currently committed prospects during the early signing period.
(Photo of Bailey Abercrombie vis Twitter/X)
