Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 CB Omarion Cooper

Head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. continue on their recruiting hot streak as it pertains to defensive prospects, as the University of Louisville football program has made the top six for four-star Class of 2021 cornerback Omarion Cooper.

The Lehigh Senior (FL) product made the announcement on Monday, with South Carolina, Texas, Michigan, Penn State and Florida State also making the cut.

The 6-foot, 172-pound defensive back out of Lehigh Acres is the No. 18 cornerback in the Class of 2021, the No. 40 prospect in the state of Florida, and the No. 271 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.

Cooper is at his best when at the line of scrimmage. He is exceptional at jamming wide receivers at the start of their route, throwing them off their rhythm. If that is unsuccessful, he still possesses the speed and coverage skills to stay on his man throughout the route and disrupt the pass.

The Cards currently have eleven verbal commitments in the Class of 2021. Eight of them are on the defensive side of the ball, and three of which are in the secondary:

