Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville players encouraged to use their platforms as student athletes

samdraut

Players on Louisville football are encouraged to use their platform as a student-athlete to speak out when they see fit.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield wants his coaches and players to be themselves, so expressing their message comes with that thought.

Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown told his players to use their platform as student athletes to the best of their ability, which can help change people’s views.

“Anytime you are an athlete, no matter where you are, sports are a big deal in this country,” Brown said. “When you have that platform being an athlete, you think about Lebron James or Michael Jordan, Lamar Jackson, all those guys that have really high platforms, they’re athletes.”

“They have a platform to voice their opinion, their opinion matters.”

Current Louisville players have spent time helping Jamon Brown, a former Cardinal and Louisville native that plays for the Atlanta Falcons, clean up downtown following protest demonstrations.

Defensive back Anthony Johnson led Louisville in a peaceful protest last Sunday. The redshirt junior wanted to do something to address the issue of racial injustice and police brutality following a team meeting.

Johnson set up a group message with players, coaches and team chaplain Chris Morgan. More than a dozen players met on the Walking Bridge in downtown Louisville May 31 in protest.

“I’m very proud that these guys have been able to use their platform to be able to help create change,” Brown said. “That’s change that we need.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bryan Brown sets an example of leadership role for players

Louisville coach is one of 16 black defensive coordinators in FBS

samdraut

Coaches and players will continue to support Louisville community

Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown continues conversations with players on racial injustice, police brutality and inequality

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 QB TJ Lewis

The three-star prospect from Georgia includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Defense balanced with first phase of returners to campus

Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown wanted the initial returners to campus to be evenly spread around the field

samdraut

Class of 2021 RB Trevion Cooley commits to Louisville

The four-star prospect out of North Carolina becomes the twelfth commit for the Cardinals' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: June 8, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 PG Jalen Warley

The four-star prospect from Pennsylvania includes Louisville Basketball on his list of top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Ranking Tutu Atwell's games in 2019

Louisville receiver finishes with 1,276 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore

samdraut

Reid Detmers' demeanor and curveball await MLB Draft

Louisville pitcher is projected as a first-round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft

samdraut

Bobby Miller's Work Ethic Helped Elevate Him to Elite Status

After he experienced a slight dip in overall production in his sophomore season, Louisville RHP Bobby Miller got to work in the offseason to become the elite starter and high-end draft prospect he is today.

Matthew McGavic