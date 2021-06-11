Louisville to Host Multiple Prospects for Official Visits Friday

11 football prospects are descending upon the Cardinals to take official visits on June 11.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since the mandatory recruiting dead period was lifted at the start of June, the Louisville football program has hit the ground running. They've already hosted their first official visitor of the cycle in '22 offensive lineman Max Cabana, brought in several local prospects on unofficial visits, and held a pair of their one-day camps with more coming up.

As we progress to the second weekend of June, the Cardinals are preparing for their biggest recruiting weekend thus far, and perhaps their biggest of the month. In total, 11 Class of 2022 prospects from all over are the nation are descending upon Louisville on Friday, June 11 for official visits.

Two of Friday's visitors are already verbal commits to the Cardinals. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) quarterback Khalib Johnson and Westfield (Ind.) defensive end Popeye Williams, both of whom committed to Louisville within a week of each other, will be taking their official visits to campus at the same time.

A trio of offensive skill position players will be joining them in the form of Berkeley Prep (Fla.) running back Xavier Townsend, Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) wide receiver Marquarius 'Squirrel' White, and Harris County (Ga.) wide receiver/running back KD Hutchinson. Townsend is the No. 756 prospect and White the No. 489 according to the 247Sports Composite.

There will be a significant presence from the offensive line this weekend, as Louisville is hosting four offensive tackles: Presbyterian (Miss.) Carter Edwards, St. Xavier (Oh.) Brian Parker II, Jackson North Side (Tenn.) Izaiah Reed and Hun School (N.J.) David Siegel. The former three all rank in the top 1000 nationally in the 247Sports Composite, with Reed ranking the highest at No. 700.

Finally, Louisville is also hosting a pair of safeties in Parkview Magnet (Ark.) Jaylon White and Lafayette Christian Academy (Lou.) Jordan Allen. White comes in as the No. 1,175 prospect while Allen ranks at No. 483.

