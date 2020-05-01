Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 WR Malachi Bennett

The University of Louisville football program has made the top eight for Class of 2021 wide receiver Jordan Lovett, he announced Friday.

The Cardinals are going top against almost exclusively SEC schools in hopes to land a commitment from Bennett. Also making the cut are Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Ole Miss, South Carolina and UAB.

"All eight schools are great and I really can't wait to get out and see more of them," Bennett told Rivals' Chad Simmons. He has visited four of the schools on his list, and wants to be able to visit them all before making a final decision.

A four-star prospect, Bennett is the No. 10 recruit in the state of Alabama and a Top 50 wide receiver in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports. Looking at their composite rankings, he lands at the No. 361 spot in the entire class.

He has incredible control of his body, able to catch in traffic and high point the ball with ease. In his junior season with Fairfield Prep, Bennett averaged 18.2 yards per reception last year and found the end zone nine times.

