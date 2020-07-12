Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 WR Malachi Bennett

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program got more good news out on the recruiting trail Saturday, as four-star Class of 2021 Malachi Bennett has trimmed his list of top schools to just five with the Cardinals still in the running.

Kentucky, Texas A&M and Tennessee were all dropped from the race for the Fairfield, AL product; while Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina and UAB all made the cut alongside Louisville. Bennett has previously included the Cards in his Top 8 back in May.

A 6-2 & 180-pound prospect, he is the No. 11 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 43 wide receiver in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports’ in-house rankings. By their composite rankings, he is the No. 361 player in the nation.

Bennett has incredible control of his body, able to catch in traffic and high point the ball with ease. In his junior season with Fairfield Prep, Bennett averaged 18.2 yards per reception last year and found the end zone nine times.

The Cards currently have nineteen verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:

