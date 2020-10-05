SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham is a "Full-Go" in Practice

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After returning to practice last week following an injury sustained against Pitt, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield announced that quarterback Malik Cunningham is now operating at full health.

Toward the end of the Cardinals' 23-20 loss to the Panthers, Cunningham suffered what appeared to be a head/shoulder injury after being taken down by Pitt defensive lineman Calijah Kancey. He would eventually have to be put on a stretcher and carted off the field.

"He practiced last week on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and was a little limited. But this weekend was full-go on Saturday, Satterfield said Monday during his weekly press conference. "We were off yesterday and he will be full-go today. He's feeling good and ready to go and there shouldn't be any limitations."

With less than two minutes to go and facing 4th-and-4, Cunningham scrambled to his right to throw what would wind up being the game-sealing interception. In the process of being taken down, he appeared to slam his head and right throwing shoulder into ground.

Cunningham would lay motionless for several minutes, with both teams kneeling as the training staff worked on him. He began to move his hands as the trainers turned him over onto the stretcher, eventually mustering enough energy to give the "thumbs up" sign as the cart pulled away.

Through three games, Cunningham has completed 54 of his 91 pass attempts and thrown for 757 yards, seven touchdowns & five interceptions. Last season he was one of the most accurate passers in college football, as his 194.79. passer rating set a single-season Louisville record and was just one attempt shy of qualifying nationally for second place (Joe Burrow).

Louisville is coming off of their bye week and are set to resume their three game road trip this weekend when they travel to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

