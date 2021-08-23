August 23, 2021
ESPN Ranks Malik Cunningham Among Top 100 Players for 2021

The redshirt junior is heading into his third season as the starting quarterback for Louisville.
Author:
Publish date:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - College football is finally back. The long offseason is nearly in the rear view mirror, and games will begin to kickoff with "week zero" this upcoming weekend.

As part of the sport's return, the folks over at ESPN released their annual list of the top 100 players in college football. 20 voters and more than 13,000 votes later, one Louisville player was determined to be worthy of their inclusion.

Redshirt junior quarterback Malik Cunningham, who is heading into his third season as the starting signal caller, was ranked as the No. 65 player in college football. Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler, LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr., Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama OT Evan Neal and UNC QB Sam Howell make up the top five.

"Two years ago, Cunningham took over the starting QB role midseason for Scott Satterfield's offense and he immediately proved he was among the ACC's biggest talents, throwing for 22 TDs, rushing for six more and finishing with a gaudy 11.5 yards per pass," ESPN wrote.

"His role expanded in 2020 but his production became a bit less consistent. Turnovers plagued his 2020 campaign, and both Cunningham and Louisville took a step back. Still, he's one of the nation's best deep-ball passers and his skills make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. A rebound to his 2019 numbers might just be the start."

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound signal caller completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,617 yards and 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He also rushed 131 times for 609 yards, seven touchdowns and three lost fumbles.

The Montgomery, Ala. native put himself on the map in 2019. Taking over for an injured Jawon Pass two games into the season, he proceed to set the school record for passing efficiency with a mark of 194.45. Had he thrown two more attempts, it would have qualified as the second-best mark in the nation behind Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

Louisville will kick off the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

