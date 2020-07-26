Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2022 S Markeith Williams

Matthew McGavic

In Scott Satterfield's first full recruiting cycle as the head coach of the Louisville football program, he and his coaching staff have been making incredible strides out on the recruiting trail.

While most of their efforts are going towards the Class of 2021, they are also keeping tabs on the class behind them with it starting to pay off early dividends.

In the early Sunday morning hours, four-star Class of 2022 safety Markeith Willaims announced his Top 11 schools, with the Cardinals making the cut.

There is some intense competition for the Evans HS (FL) product; as Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida, Miami, Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida State, Nebraska and West Virginia are also in the running.

There's a reason so many blue bloods want the Orlando native. Listed at 6-foot & 160-pounds, Williams is the No. 15 player in the state of Florida, the No. 9 safety and the No. 137 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

One of the aspects of his game that sticks out the most on film his not only his quick decision making, but his burst afterwards. He is a natural fit deep in the middle of the field, reading the eyes of the quarterback and covering a ton of ground for either a pass break up or interception. He also plays well when closer to the line of scrimmage, and is both able to hold his own in man press coverage and come from deep downfield to tackle ballcarriers in the box.

Markeith Williams' Sophomore Year Highlights:

He's not the only high-caliber 2022 product to already announce a top schools with Louisville in the mix. Earlier this month, four-star running back Gi'Bran Payne also named Louisville in his Top 10. He is currently the No. 122 prospect in the nation by 247Sports' metrics.

