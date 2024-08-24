Louisville QB Commit Mason Mims Explodes in Season Opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Mason Mims is off to a fantastic start to his senior season.
The Oxford (Ala.) HS quarterback and Louisville football Class of 2025 commit exploded in Oxford's 2024 season opener against Carrollton (Ga.) Central. He completed 28 of his 35 attempts (80 percent), throwing for 442 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 56-46 win.
“We did a great job as a team,” Mims told The Anniston Star, “My receivers got open. I mean you can’t ask for better than that."
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound signal caller is coming off of a phenomenal junior campaign with Oxford. In 12 games, Mims completed 71.2 percent of his throws for 2,670 yards and 29 touchdowns to just three interceptions, while also running for 55 yards and one score. He helped guide Oxford to a 9-3 record and a berth in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Mims is one of Louisville's top-ranked commitments in the 2025 cycle. He is regarded as a four-star prospect according to Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 33 quarterback in the class and the No. 485 overall prospect in the nation.
Louisville holds 13 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class, which is ranked as the No. 65 class in the nation by 247Sports.
(Photo of Mason Mims via Hudl)
