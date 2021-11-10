Louisville's Matt Cross Shows Toughness in Win Over Southern

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - To use a tried and true sports cliche, Louisville definitely had a bit of rust to shake off when they tipped off the 2021-22 season against Southern. Although they came away with a win, the Cardinals only shot 41.5 percent from the floor, including 35.1 in the first half, while turning the ball over 19 times.

The victory was far from pretty, but perhaps the ugliest thing from the game was the finger injury to Matt Cross.

In the final minute of the first half, the sophomore suffered a gruesomely dislocated ring finger on his shooting hand, and immediately went back to the locker room. A photo of the injury made its rounds across social media during halftime, and it certainly seemed like Cross had broken his finger.

But, the transfer from Miami wasn't going down easy. Avoiding significant injury, he came out with the rest of players after halftime, with his finger taped up and ready to go. Judging by his play, you wouldn't have suspected he had suffered an injury at all.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing finished the game with 15 points, second only to Noah Locke's 16, with 10 of those points coming after his injury. He also added five rebounds and an assist on the offensive end.

As good as he was on that side of the floor, it was on the defensive end that Cross truly shined. While he only logged one steal and one block, he pressed on defense nearly the entire night, while still managing to keep his man in front of him more often than not. He finished the game with a +/- of 22, the highest of any play in the game.

"Matt was one guy in particular who I thought did bring the energy on the defensive end," acting head coach Mike Pegues said. "He competed and we need more guys competing like that and bringing that lunch pail mentality to work every day.”

While Cross was known almost exclusively as a three-point shooter during his time as a Cane, the staff and players weren't surprised by this type of performance. Head coach Chris Mack had been lauding his toughness all through the preseason, and the Beverly, Mass. native showed in exhibition play that he had more tools in his toolbox than just shooting.

"Matt is really aggressive. He's a really tough guy, and he's not taking anything from anybody," forward/center Malik Williams said. "It's a testament to all the things he can do."

In 14 games as a freshman at Miami, Cross averaged 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and made 20-of-50 three-pointers. He also had 20 assists, 11 steals and seven blocks.

(Photo of Matt Cross: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter