Class of 2022 OL Max Cabana Commits to Louisville

The Canadian-born offensive tackle from Massachusetts is the third commitment in the 2022 recruiting class for the Cardinals.

(Photo of Max Cabana: Canadian Football Chat)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. - Nearly two months after landing their first two commitments in the Class of 2022, the Louisville football program has secured another verbal pledge. Maxime-Olivier "Max" Cabana, an offensive lineman for Easthampton (Mass.) Williston Northhampton School, announced that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Cabana chose Louisville over ACC counterpart Wake Forest, after taking official visits to both schools over the last few weeks. He also holds offers from Central Michigan, UMass, Dartmouth, Penn and others, and has been receiving interest from Boston College and UConn.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle recently entered 247Sports' in-house rankings, debuting as the No. 8 player in the state of Massachusetts and No. 98 offensive tackle in the class.

His offer sheet and low recruiting ranking is not entirely indicative of his on-field play, as he has had very limited exposure over the last year. Due to COVID-19, he did not get to have a junior season. 247Sports analyst Brian Dohn believes that when he gets back to the gridiron in the fall for his senior year, Cabana is a candidate to be "a possible riser"

Louisville now sports a three-man '22 recruiting class, including the Canadian-born Cabana. Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville quarterback Khalib Johnson committed back on Apr. 24, followed by Westfield (Ind.) defensive end Popeye Williams on Derby Day.

You can view Max Cabana's sophomore year highlights here.

