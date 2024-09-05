In-State '26 OL Max Merz Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's recruiting efforts in the Class of 2025 have been wrapped up for a while, and their efforts in the next cycle are already off and running with an in-state commitment.
Max Merz, an offensive lineman who plays up I-71 at Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands, announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
"Card nation.... I'm home," he posted on Twitter/X.
For the last several months, there has been a lot of mutual interest between Louisville and Merz, who was officially offered back in March. He has made several unofficial visits to camps and practices, and most recently took his first ever visit to a UofL game last weekend when the Cardinals obliterated Austin Peay in their season-opener.
While the 6-foot-4, 305-pound interior offensive lineman only holds six total offered and is unranked by the major recruiting services, he has shown promise as a prospect up to this point. Last season as a sophomore, he was tabbed as a Third-Team All-State selection and named to the Kentucky All-Sophomore Team by Prep Redzone Kentucky.
Merz marks the first commitment for Louisville in their 2026 recruiting class. In the more immediate 2025 recruiting cycle, the Cardinals currently hold 13 verbal commitments for a class that ranks 67th nationally.
(Photo of Max Merz via Instagram)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X