Louisville Men's Basketball Vaults Back Into AP Top 25, Ranked No. 16

The Cards are ranked once again after a three-week absence from the AP Poll

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

NEW YORK - Following their one-game week in which they downed the No. 19 Virginia Tech Hokies back on Jan. 6, the Louisville men's basketball program has jumped back into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, and ascended quite far up the rankings

The Cardinals are now ranked as the No. 16 team in the country in Week 8 of the 2020-21 AP Top 25, their highest ranking of the season. They had previously found themselves in the "Receiving Votes" category for the last three weeks. Louisville was unranked in the preseason and in Week 2, then No. 25 & No. 23 in Week 3 & 4, respectively.

Louisville (8-1, 3-0 ACC) has a pair of road games this week, as they are set to travel to Wake Forest on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 8:30 p.m. EST, then head to Miami on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Both games will be on the ACC Network.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2020-21 Week 8)

*First place votes in parenthesis

1. Gonzaga (12-0) - 1,599 (63)

2. Baylor (11-0) - 1,536 (1)

3. Villanova (8-1) - 1,436

4. Texas (10-1) - 1,422

5. Iowa (11-2) - 1,322

6. Kansas (10-2) - 1,220

7. Michigan (10-0) - 1,161

8. Creighton (10-2) - 1,151

9. Wisconsin (10-2) - 1,110

10. Tennessee (9-1) - 1,093

11. Houston (10-1) - 993

12. Clemson (9-1) - 747

13. West Virginia (9-4) - 701

14. Illinois (9-4) - 694

15. Texas Tech (10-3) - 689

16. Louisville (8-1) - 464

17. Missouri (7-2) - 403

18. Virginia (7-2) - 403

19. Duke (5-2) - 397

20. Virginia Tech (9-2) - 286

21. Ohio State (9-3) - 280

22. Oregon (9-2) - 264

23. Minnesota (10-4) - 233

24. Saint Louis (7-1) - 220

25. UCnonn (6-1) - 181

Others receiving votes:

Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida St. 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan St. 34, Oklahoma St. 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego St. 10, Boise St. 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, NC State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1.

