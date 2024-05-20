Louisville Makes Top Three for '25 Safety Micah Rice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is closing in on one of their top targets in the Class of 2025.
Cincinnati (Oh.) Archibishop Moeller safety Micah Rice announced his list of top three schools on Sunday, with the Cardinals making the cut. Arizona and Minnesota are also in the running, and a decision is expected by late June.
Louisville was Rice's third Power Five offer, with schools like Kentucky, Michigan State, Northwestern and Stanford having also extended offers during his recruitment. He is also coming off of an official visit to campus earlier this month.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 38 prospect in the state of Ohio, and the No. 78 safety in the cycle according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.
During his junior season for Archbishop Moeller, Rice logged 54 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and three interceptions. He helped the Fighting Crusaders go 10-5 overall, including a berth in the OHSAA Division I state semifinals.
Louisville currently boasts a sixth-man 2025 recruiting class. This includes Oxford (Ala.) HS quarterback Mason Mims, Goshen (Ky.) North Oldham lineman Gradey Anthony, Westerville (Oh.) North offensive lineman Jake Cook, Union (Ky.) Ryle defensive end Dillon Smith, Buford (Ga.) HS wide receiver Jordan Allen and Wapakoneta (Oh.) HS tight end Grant Houser.
(Photo of
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter