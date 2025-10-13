Louisville Report

Miller Moss Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25

The Louisville quarterback was also named to the preseason watch list earlier this year. 

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Press Release from the University of Louisville:

BALTIMORE – University of Louisville quarterback Miller Moss is one of 25 FBS quarterbacks to be named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced Wednesday (Oct. 8). Moss was originally one of 58 players named to the preseason watch list earlier this year.

Now in its 39th year, the Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the nation's top senior or upperclassman quarterback who is on track to graduate with their class, embodying not only outstanding on-field performance but also character, citizenship, and leadership. 

Moss has guided the Cardinals to a 4-1 start heading into Friday nights game against No. 2 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

In his first five games with the Cardinals, Moss has thrown for 1,358 yards and seven touchdowns this season. The senior has put together a pair of back-to-back 300-yard performances in games against Pitt and Virginia. The native of Los Angeles led the Cardinals back from two double-digit deficits in the 34-27 win at Pitt. Moss completed 33-of-51 passes for 339 yards and three scores.

Moss completed 70.8 percent of his throws against Virginia, passing for 329 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the overtime loss to Virginia.

(Photo of Miller Moss: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)

