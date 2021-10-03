Missed Opportunities, Long Droughts Return to Haunt Louisville

For the second straight week, mistakes and missed opportunities created a lengthy drought for the Cardinals - this time resulting in a loss at Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Last weekend against Florida State, everything seemed to be going in Louisville's favor right out of the gates. The offense was clicking, the defense was playing near-lights out, and the Cardinals raced out to a big early lead.

Then in the second half, a perfect storm of mistakes and missed opportunities on behalf of the Cards allowed the Noles to slowly chip into their lead, and give themselves a chance to win towards the end. Fortunately, Louisville did held them off just long enough to escape Tallahassee, Fla. with a 31-23 victory.

In their road trip to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest, a similar trend re-emerged. Louisville was playing solid football through the first quarter and a half, scoring on their first three drives to go up 17-10.

Then, starting on a drive where quarterback Malik Cunningham was not allowed back on the field by the officials for a 3rd & 3 play, it started to unravel for Louisville. That would be the first of five consecutive drives that didn't end in points for the Cardinals, whereas the Demon Deacons fired off 17 unanswered, and eventually won 37-34.

Sure, there were a few moments that were out of their control. Cunningham should have been allowed back in, and there was certainly some drama at the end of the first half regarding the play clock. But, Louisville did not give themselves any favors by going stone cold once again in crucial moments.

"You gotta close them out, and you got to find a way to win them in the fourth quarter," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "A lot of these things to come down to this. It's a lot of evenly match teams, and a lot of good players. You got to be focused, and you got to play the whole game."

While many will be quick to point out how the first half ended was the difference in the game, there were many other times where Louisville could have changed the course of the game in their favor.

The Cardinals converted their first four third downs of the game, then failed to do so on their final eight. Quarterback Malik Cunningham had a pair of overthrows to Marshon Ford and Jordan Watkins that would been guaranteed touchdowns, with both drives ending in just field goals. A muffed punt from Josh Johnson set up the controversial first half ending, and eventual field goal for the Deacs. While a couple penalties were extremely questionable, Louisville still committed nine for almost 100 yards.

“We just got to go back to work and learn from our mistakes,” Cunningham said. “We made a lot of mistakes that hurt us in the end. A lot of plays left out on the field that we have to make to beat teams like that.”

Louisville does deserve some credit, as they were able to eventually get momentum back in their favor and dig out of a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to tie the game. However, if they want to give themselves a chance to win in the remainder of their games, mental mistakes and missed opportunities have to be cut back.

"When this scenario presents itself in the fourth quarter, you got to make a play, that's the bottom line," Satterfield said. "It takes everybody, it's not just one side of the ball, it's all of us.

"That was my message to the team. Go look yourself in the mirror: you try to get better as an individual, and we're gonna get better as a football team."

Louisville will be back in action next weekend, when they will return home to host Virginia at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff against the Cavaliers is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Josh Johnson: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

