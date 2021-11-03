Jalen Mitchell, Bryan Brown Preview Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to a multitude of mistakes and missed opportunities on offense, Louisville (4-4, 2-3 ACC) was unable to bring a win home from Raleigh, N.C., falling 28-13 at NC State.

Next up, the Cardinals are returning home to host a Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) squad who is far from meeting their typically lofty standards. Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, running back Jalen Mitchell and defensive coordinator Bryan Brown took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against NC State, previewed the upcoming game vs. Clemson, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference, as well as the videos:

Running Back Jalen Mitchell

(On the recent improvement in the running backs and offensive line)

It basically comes down to the offensive line. Them boys are being real specific in practice on how they approach each week with the nuances of each scheme for different teams. At the running back perspective, we just try to focus on our reads, and they'll get better with the details of our running assignments.



(On the importance of cashing in on opportunities against a stout Clemson defense)

It's always important, no matter who you're playing against. There's always a very few plays that you have the opportunity to hit a big one. You just got to take advantage of those each game. Coach always tells us there's four plays, whether it's positive or negative, that determine the end of the game.



(On the biggest threat that Clemson's defense brings)

Basically just the aesthetics. How they disguise different blitzes, and who they're bringing and things like that.



(On what they have to do to prevent games slipping away in the fourth quarter)

Just got to keep remembering the goal of the situation. Trying to focus for 60 minutes, instead of just for three quarters. But we're working on it day in and day out. Hopefully we can put it all together this Saturday.



(On if the team's spirits still remain high after the loss at NC State)

We're gonna always have high energy. It's an opportunity to come out and play each day. We love this team, so we're always gonna be happy to be around each other. The camaraderie is always high. We just try to focus on winning each game, and winning each day. That's all we can at this point.



(On how hard it is to try and keep that mindset)

This team is very talented. We think we can win just about any game you put us in, if we can focus for 60 minutes.



(On what has caused less than stellar fourth quarter performances against Virginia, NC State)

Just not having an even keel mentality. Sometimes we can get too high when we had big plays, or too low when we make mistakes. We just have to keep that steady mindset, and just stay level headed.



(On playing a Clemson team that is having a down year)

Clemson is Clemson, whether it be 2010 or 2021. Each game is a new opportunity to come out and show the world that we can do something great. It doesn't matter who we're playing against. It's just a matter of what we can do, and how we can focus.



(On how he personally has progressed this season)

I'm seeing the second reads well. You always have two reads in a run play: you have your first read, and then you have your second level read. I'm seeing the second level read a little bit more clear going into the second half of the season. I've been trying to work on seeing the cut-back lanes, and not trying to force or press anything. Just letting the game play out itself, and taking what the defense gives me.



(On how big it is to stay away from negative plays)

We try not to think about the negative plays. We just try to develop a next-play mentality. Maybe we mess up this play, but the next play, we're gonna get a first down. We're gonna make this next play. It's always about the next play, and not what has already happened. We try not to think about the negatives.

Defensive Coordinator Bryan Brown

(On how they make up for everything that cornerback Kei'Trel Clark brought to the table)

Man, that's a hard one right there. Tre brought something to our secondary in the last couple of years that we haven't had overall. Just that mindset of "it doesn't matter who's across from me, I'm going to do everything in my power to not let those guys catch the football. And if they do, I'm gonna make him pay". Saturday was probably his best game this year. He was all over the place. There was one thing that (team chaplain) Chris Morgan told us before the game: "leave it all out there in the field, man, pour everything out. Pour everything that's in you, out". And he did. It was not one loaf, he gave it his all. That's what hurts me more than anything, is that he left it all out there on the field, man. That's a hard pill to swallow. But, you still got to play the game. They're not gonna not let us play these last four just because he's not there. But we got to do it collectively. We got to have some young guys step up. Greedy Vance has to step up to even higher level now, as well as Trey Franklin, then the young puppies that we have. Those guys gotta be able to be ready when their number's called, be ready to go in there and execute. Kani Walker, Rance Connor, those guys as well. We got to do it collectively. But those other two, Greedy and Trey, for sure. You got to get ready to step a little bit more



(On the growth of cornerback Greedy Vance)

I think with him, he doesn't get down, no matter what. That's the one thing that I really love about Greedy, and you got to have that at corner - you got to have it. Greedy may give up a play. He comes back, he's still ready to go. He's still talking on the sideline, he's still communicating with his boys. He just has what you got to have at that corner spot: next play mentality. There's been some balls caught on us, some huge plays, some touchdowns - he gave up two this last game. But he still got that great spirit, man. "Hey, we're gonna be fine. I'm gonna get it fixed". That's what you got to have. That's where I see the most growth from him, and I'm proud of him. No doubt he has executed, and he makes those plays when we need him to make them in a critical moments.



(On Trey Franklin's progress)

He's done a really phenomenal job for us. Coming in, getting here in July. He's in that same similar boat as as Kei'Trel Clark was last year. He came in, learned the system, very, very sharp kid. He's twitchy, and that's what I like in corners: they are twitchy, and can come in and out of their breaks, be able to play fade balls, have jumping ability, and most definitely have ball skills. He has that. I'm very pleased with where Trey is, considering how long he's been here. He will only continue to get better and that's what he's done: got better day in and day out, and week in and week out, as well. We look forward to seeing him continue to progress throughout the rest of the season.



(On forcing more turnovers this season)

I think it's a mindset that we kind of started a couple of years ago. No matter the circumstance - 'good'. Right? 'Good'. Let's go out here and perform, no matter what. Ball's on the two yard line, the offense is fumbling and it's on the two? 'Good'. We get to go out, and we get to show our talents, and show that we can be a really good defense. It's another opportunity. Don't look at it as a negative that, "okay, we just turned the ball over" or "they just got a pick, or got a kickoff return or punt return, now it's on the plus side of the field". Good. Those are the things that we tell our guys, whether it's good or whether it's "so what, now what"? I think the guys really bought into it, and they are really taking heed to it. No matter where we put the ball, we have to go out there and we have to stop those guys. We've done it for the most part, and a couple of times we have not. I'm very pleased from that standpoint, that our guys have that mentality. Even once they take the field, we're going to stop no matter what.



(On what stands out for Clemson on offense, despite their poor showing for the year)

You think about all the five stars and four stars that they have. They have really good talent. Anytime you have talent on a team, there's always going to be possibilities or scenarios to where they may make a play just because of who they are. Even though they're not putting up as many points as they normally have, a lot of the SportsCenter type plays that they used to put up, they still have them. Every now and again, you see it, and that's what we point out to the guys. They may not have put up a certain amount of yards and points, but you do see this throw on the roll out in the back of the endzone against NC State. You do see that Will Shipley can break into tackles and go to distance if need be. They have what it takes to be able to continue to do what Clemson has done over the years. That's what we're stressing to the guys They may have this record, but they're still Clemson. They still have a lot of really good players. We just got to go out there and make sure we perform and execute, like we have for the most part of the last couple of games. Up into that fourth quarter.



(On the key to containing Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei)

The key is this, you still got to be able to protect the deep ball. He throws the deep ball well, getting to his receivers and able to make really good throws, really good catches on back shoulder throws. That's the one thing I think he does a good job of, with timing. You have to kind of disrupt his quick game, because he's really good at throwing the ball underneath 10 yards. You got to disrupt and give him different looks that he has not seen yet on film. He's seen a lot of looks, he goes against a defense where they do a lot of things. But, just from our standpoint, just want to try to mix it up a little bit. Get to him when we can get to him, drop when we need to drop if need be. But just give him different looks to kind of make him uncomfortable, to where it's not just rhythm throw. That's one thing we tried to do last game with (Devin) Leary - try to keep him off rhythm a little bit. But, that sucker was good, too. He was able to put the ball in places where only his guys could catch it. But, you have to do a good job of mixing it up with him, and just kind of get that rhythm off a little bit, so that he's not as successful as we want him to be.



(On if they're having to adjust the defense with Clark out, similar to what they had to do when Monty Montgomery got hurt)

A little bit, but I think what we've done over the last couple of weeks, especially that off week where we were able to get some guys in, and rotate them in certain spots to where we could have some depth - just in case somebody did go down. Is our depth where it needs to be, absolutely not. We would love to have 12-14 DBs, but right now, we're less than that. We will have to limit a little bit, but I still think we'll be able to use some of our packages that we've been able to use the last couple of games - that has helped us to be able to get off the football field.



(On what has gone wrong in the fourth quarters of Virginia and NC State)

I think the Virginia game is kind of a little bit different than this past gameThe Virginia game, we started off that end of the third quarter giving up a big third down. That kind of started rolling downhill a little bit from there, and they started the fourth with us giving up a 3rd and 10. That was able to keep the drive alive in that game. In my perspective, and from our players, I think sometimes when the other team makes a play in that fourth quarter - I think in the last game too - their mind goes to, "Uh oh, here we go". They want to start pressing to be able to make some plays, and not executing and do the things that we're actually gonna do it at certain times. I think the Virginia game, at the end of it, I think I could have helped those guys just a little bit in bringing in a little bit more pressure early in that two minutes scenario, in order for us to be able to get off the football field, and win the football game.

I think this last game was a little bit different, to where we just got to execute. They made some plays. We were winning our one-on-ones early in the game: the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter. Then in the fourth quarter, we lost three one-on-one battles that put 21 points on the board. We have to win our one-on-one battles when we get in those scenarios, and we just didn't this last game. I think that's the difference between the two games, in my opinion. We just got to go out there and execute, and put in a great game plan to finish four quarters. We got to finish all four. We put together three good quarters, and those games, we just got to finish. The calls are the same, we just got to finish, man.



(On if he's concerned that it is becoming a trend to give up a lot of yardage through the air)

I'm not concerned at all. When you look at both of those quarterbacks (Brennan Armstrong, Devin Leary), they've done it to everybody. We did a great job for three quarters against both of those quarterbacks, and containing it. In the fourth quarter, we just kind of faltered a little bit. I think our guys understand it, and it's not like they want to give it up, right? I think it's just a matter of going out there, and blocking it out of their head, and knowing that we've done it for three quarters, why not do it for one more? I think we have that mindset. We had a really good two days of practice on Sunday and today. We're emphasizing the fourth quarter in both of those practices. We look forward to going out there on Saturday, and competing and hope we come out on top, and do supposed to do in the fourth quarter.

(Photo of Bryan Brown: John Sommers II - Special to the Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

