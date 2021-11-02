How Louisville is Moving Forward Without Kei'Trel Clark

After losing their top asset in the secondary - and possibly on the entire defense - Louisville has the tall task of continuing their defensive momentum without it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Over the last couple weeks, the defensive side of the football for Louisville has been playing at a much higher caliber than they did in the first half of the season. After surrendering 449.3 yards and 29.1 points per game over their first six games, those marks are just 313.5 and 21.0 against both Boston College and NC State.

But if they are going to continue on this second half of the season momentum swing, they are going to have to do so without their top pass defender, and arguably their top defensive asset, period.

After having to exit the fourth quarter of their 28-13 loss at NC State this past Saturday due to injury, it was announced Monday that cornerback Kei'Trel Clark would undergo surgery on his left knee for a torn ACL, and have to miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

"It's a tough blow for us," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "Obviously, one of our better players on that side of the ball. Just like the other guys, Monty (Montgomery) and Braden (Smith) that had a surgery, they're on the mend now and he'll be in that same boat, but just an unfortunate loss.”

A 'tough blow' is an understatement. Not only does the sophomore's three interceptions lead the team, but his nine pass breakups are tied for fourth in all of FBS, and tied with Stanford's Kyu Blu Kelly for the most in the Power Five.

"He's an All-ACC performer and we count on him a lot," Satterfield said. "We're playing some other guys as well but, he's played the most out there at corner. You feel good when he's out there, he makes plays."

The loss of Clark obviously creates a huge void in the secondary, so how exactly does Louisville go adjust their defense moving forward?

From here, Louisville's likely No. 1 corner is going to be Greedy Vance. The COVID freshman has seen a gradual increase in his role over the course of the season, to the point where he even super-seceded Chandler Jones in the lineup. Through eight games, Vance has 19 tackles and seven pass breakups of his own.

Speaking of Jones, his role is also getting adjusted. Throughout the season, the junior has been used both as a safety and cornerback for versatility's sake, though this has come with extremely mixed results. With COVID freshman safety Josh Minkins re-entering the fold after an injury of his own, it's likely Jones will be moved back to corner. Hopefully this will pan out for Jones, as he has just four pass breakups along wth 22 tackles.

But the real X-factor here will be Trey Franklin. The JUCO transfer was slow to get going, but has really picked up his game as of late, securing a pair of interceptions in the last three games. Now, he will likely be the starting nickelback, as well as the backups to both Vance and Jones.

"He's going to have to be the guy to step up to be an every down guy now," Satterfield said. "Coach Bryan Brown rotates some of those guys in the secondary at corner, and Trey was a big part of our third down package when we put in our extra DB package. But now, he's going to have to be part of that, but also part of the rotation at corner."

Coupled with the fact that the staff is wanting to play as many young guys as they can, it would not be surprising to see Louisville's three true freshman corner get some run in the final four game. This is also accentuated by the fact that defensive coordinator Bryan Brown does like to sprinkle in nickel and dime sets from time to time.

But above all else, Louisville needs to continue to shuffle their defensive looks, in an effort to confuse opposing offenses. The Cardinals have done a great job with mixing in pressure in the backfield, over the last two games, and they would be remiss to abandon this approach. Even if it means a lesser experienced defensive back gets put on an island.

"We're going to have to be able to mix it up," Satterfield said. "We're going to have to do some zone, some man, bring pressure, drop some guys, just different things because these quarterbacks that we're playing, they're good."

Even though Louisville will be missing a key piece on defense, the blueprint is there for them to continue rolling on despite the loss. Like everything else in football, it will all come down the preparation and execution - among both the players and coaches alike.

(Photo of Kei'Trel Clark: Alicia Devine - Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

