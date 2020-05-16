2021 Football Recruiting: Louisville's Next Three Areas of Need

Head coach Scott Satterfield and the rest of the Louisville Cardinals coaching staff have had a hot start on the 2021 recruiting trail, landing seven so far in the cycle.

They've clearly focused on specific groups so far, landing two offensive lineman (Aaron Gunn & Zen Michalski), two safeties (Bralyn Oliver & Benjamin Perry) and two defensive ends (Victoine Brown & Ryheem Craig) with a tight end thrown in the mix (Vic Mullen).

So what are some of the position groups that are areas of need that they should focus on next?

Running Back

The Cardinals do need to land some skill position players in this class, as they have only secured a commitment from one so far in tight end Vic Mullen. But running back is the spot among skill positions where a pledge is needed most, as Louisville has just five running backs on the the 2020 roster. Javian Hawkins will be draft-eligible as a redshirt sophomore, and Hassan Hall will be a junior in 2020. Satterfield and running backs coach Norval McKenzie will have to add depth to the backfield sooner rather than later.

Inside Linebacker

Louisville will have an extremely experienced inside linebacker corps in 2020, anchored by both CJ Avery and Dorian Etheridge, arguably the two best defenders on the roster. However both are entering their senior year, and only one of the six inside linebackers on the 2020 roster has less than three years of collegiate experience (Dorian Jones). Incoming freshman Duane Martin can take reps here as he was both a linebacker and running back in high school, but like at the latter position, Louisville needs to add more depth at inside linebacker moving forward.

Cornerback

Most of the more experienced defensive backs on the roster are on the precipice of exhausting their collegiate eligibility. Russ Yeast, Marlon Character and Isaiah Hayes are all entering their final year, and Chandler Jones & Jack Fagot will be juniors heading into 2020. The coaching staff did add Jamie "Greedy" Vance & Marqui Lowery in the 2020 class and have so far addressed the need at safety in 2021, but in order to completely supplant all the talent at corner that will soon be leaving, DC Bryan Brown & Co-DC Cort Dennison need to land a few cornerbacks in this class.

