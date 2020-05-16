Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

2021 Football Recruiting: Louisville's Next Three Areas of Need

Matthew McGavic

Head coach Scott Satterfield and the rest of the Louisville Cardinals coaching staff have had a hot start on the 2021 recruiting trail, landing seven so far in the cycle. 

They've clearly focused on specific groups so far, landing two offensive lineman (Aaron Gunn & Zen Michalski), two safeties (Bralyn Oliver & Benjamin Perry) and two defensive ends (Victoine Brown & Ryheem Craig) with a tight end thrown in the mix (Vic Mullen).

So what are some of the position groups that are areas of need that they should focus on next?

Running Back

The Cardinals do need to land some skill position players in this class, as they have only secured a commitment from one so far in tight end Vic Mullen. But running back is the spot among skill positions where a pledge is needed most, as Louisville has just five running backs on the the 2020 roster. Javian Hawkins will be draft-eligible as a redshirt sophomore, and Hassan Hall will be a junior in 2020. Satterfield and running backs coach Norval McKenzie will have to add depth to the backfield sooner rather than later.

Inside Linebacker

Louisville will have an extremely experienced inside linebacker corps in 2020, anchored by both CJ Avery and Dorian Etheridge, arguably the two best defenders on the roster. However both are entering their senior year, and only one of the six inside linebackers on the 2020 roster has less than three years of collegiate experience (Dorian Jones). Incoming freshman Duane Martin can take reps here as he was both a linebacker and running back in high school, but like at the latter position, Louisville needs to add more depth at inside linebacker moving forward.

Cornerback

Most of the more experienced defensive backs on the roster are on the precipice of exhausting their collegiate eligibility. Russ Yeast, Marlon Character and Isaiah Hayes are all entering their final year, and Chandler Jones & Jack Fagot will be juniors heading into 2020. The coaching staff did add Jamie "Greedy" Vance & Marqui Lowery in the 2020 class and have so far addressed the need at safety in 2021, but in order to completely supplant all the talent at corner that will soon be leaving, DC Bryan Brown & Co-DC Cort Dennison need to land a few cornerbacks in this class.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking Louisville Football's 2020 Schedule

From worst to first, a ranking of the 2020 Louisville Cardinals football schedule.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2021 point guard Tyrese Hunter

Hunter is a four-star prospect and one of the top players in the state of Wisconsin.

Matthew McGavic

Additional season adds energy and perspective for Celene Funke

Louisville outfielder opts to return for senior year granted by the NCAA

samdraut

Caitlin Ferguson ends career as four-year starter in the infield

Shortstop decides to forgo opportunity for additional season for Louisville

samdraut

Class of 2021 DE Ryheem Craig commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect out of North Caroline is the seventh commitment for Louisville Football in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 WR Demetrius Cannon

The three-star prospect from St. Louis includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

NCAA extends recruiting dead period to June 30th

Once again, the current recruiting dead period mandated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville head coaching position fit perfectly for Ryan Blagg

Assistant coach at Baylor announced as Louisville men's golf head coach to replace Mark Crabtree

samdraut

Ryan Blagg named Louisville men's golf head coach

Assistant coach from Baylor replacing long-time coach Mark Crabtree, who is retiring

samdraut

David Johnson wants to grow as a leader

Point guard led ACC in assists among freshmen in conference games in 2019-20

samdraut