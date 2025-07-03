New Mexico Transfer DB Nigel Williams Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We have less than two months until the start of the 2025 college football season, but Louisville's secondary is getting a boost ahead of the start of fall camp.
Former New Mexico cornerback Nigel Williams has committed to the Cardinals, his representation told 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. Williams has been in the transfer portal since this past December.
The 5-foot-11, 194 pound defensive back is coming off of his best season at the collegiate level. Playing in all 12 games for the Lobos, Williams tallied 58 total tackles (36 solo), two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
A native of Richmond, Va., Williams spent the first four years of his collegiate career in the Big Ten with Northwestern. However, he saw minimal action during his time with the Huskies, collecting just three tackles in three on-field seasons - all of which came in 2022.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
