Nine Players Unavailable for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville football team, just hours before there are set to take the field vs. Virginia Tech, has announced that nine players will be unavailable for their matchup with the Hokies.

Most of the absenses are players on the defensive side of the ball. Six are linemen as Micah Bland, Ja’Darien Boykin, Malik Clark, Yaya Diaby, Dayna Kinnaird and Tabarius Peterson will miss today's game. Punter Ryan Harwell, safety Isaiah Hayes and inside linebacker Monty Montgomery will also be out.

Four of the nine players are starters for the Cardinals. Diaby, Harwell, Hayes and Peterson were all listed as starters on the two-deep depth chart released earlier this week and Clark, Kinnaird & Montgomery were listed as backups.

Louisville did not specify if the absences were related to COVID-19. If this is the case, it would be the first time this season that players would have to miss games due to the virus.

Louisville will be missing 85 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks between the eight defense players that will be out. Outside of losing most of their defensive line, Montgomery is the biggest individual hit as he has 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. Harwell is averaging 40.0 yards on nine punts this season.

Kickoff between the Hokies & Cardinals is set for 4:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Atlantic Coast Conference)

