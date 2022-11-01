Louisville Not Overlooking James Madison Matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might not have had a great start to the year, but they're currently riding a wave of momentum as they progress through the second half of the season. Following an up-and-down 2-3 start that included an abysmal loss at Boston College, the Cardinals are now on a three-game win streak, most recently securing a blowout victory over then-No. 10 Wake Forest.

Louisville is set to end their season with three-straight matchups against ranked opponents in Clemson, NC State and Kentucky, a stretch that seems a lot more manageable now than it did a month earlier. However, they do have one more game on the docket before that three-game stretch.

When the Cardinals return to action this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST, they'll be hosting James Madison at Cardinal Stadium. It might not be a matchup against a Power Five opponent, but the Dukes are not an opponent to be taken lightly.

"We got a great football team coming in here with James Madison. A really good team," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "Looking at the schedule in the preseason, I'm thinking, man, this is a bad game to have if you're gonna play a team that's supposedly an FCS team, but now they're a Sun Belt team."

Louisville originally scheduled this matchup before James Madison made their transition from the FCS to the FBS level. While FBS-FCS matchups are typically one-sided, the Dukes were no ordinary FCS program. From 2016 to 2021, their final six years at the FCS level, James Madison went 70-11 with five finishes with the AP FCS Top 25, three FCS Championship berths and the 2016 title.

"It wasn't me, I can promise you that," Satterfield quipped when asked who scheduled the game against JMU.

Operating in their first year at the FBS level, the Dukes aren't eligible to go to the Sun Belt Championship, or even a bowl game, but certainly haven't been playing like it. They began the year with a 5-0 mark, including a takedown of Appalachian State in Boone, N.C., resulting in them being voted No. 25 in the AP Top 25's week seven poll.

They have hit a bit of a snag as of late, falling 45-38 at Georgia Southern and 26-12 vs. Marshall in back-to-back games heading into their matchup with Louisville. Still, Satterfield is hoping that his players don't overlook the Dukes because they're a Group of Five school and are no longer undefeated.

"I would like to think that (they're not overlooking JMU), because hopefully you've learned that you just can't show up in college football," he said. If you try to go out there and show up, you're gonna get beat. There's too many good coaches, too many good players on every team out there. This particular team has proven that. ... We're gonna approach it as if this is our Super Bowl. We have to. We have to approach it that way. If you don't, and you just kind of glide into it, you're gonna get beat, and you'll get embarrassed, and it will not be good."

It's something that Louisville has already done earlier this season. This past weekend, linebacker Yasir Abdullah admitted that ahead of their matchup at Boston College, they treated the Eagles "as a joke" during their week of preparation. The Cardinals would go on to lose, 34-33, as two-touchdown favorites.

Of course, that marked a huge turning point for the program, and Louisville is 3-0 since that game partially due to a renewed focus from their players. Despite taking a brief break in competition against Power Five opponent's the players sound like they're not going to let their foot off the gas.

"James Madison is a good opponent. They're not just gonna be no cupcake," safety Josh Minkins said. "They have a good team, they're 5-2, they're looking to come here and beat us. We got to do what we got to do, which is play like we did on Saturday (vs. Wake Forest)."



A lot of the Dukes' success this season stems from their stout defense, especially in the front seven. James Madison's 293.3 yards allowed per games ranks 10th in all of FBS, and their 54.9 rushing yards allowed is the best in the nation. Their 3.00 sacks per game ranks 16th, while their 8.9 tackles for loss is third.

"When you look at James Madison, I mean, this is a really tough opponent," offensive coordinator Lance Taylor said. "They are really good, they're really well coached, they fly around. They're second nationally in creating havoc play. Whether it's tackles for losses, turnovers, they create a ton of havoc plays. We've got our work cut out for us this week. We have to accept the challenge of trying to get better each and every week, and knowing that we're facing a good opponent this weekend."

James Madison's offense isn't half bad, either. The Dukes' 480.7 yards and 38.7 points per game rank 18th and 14th in FBS, respectively, and they are led by one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the nation. In six games, Colorado State transfer Todd Centaio has completed 64.0 percent of his passes for 1,780 yards and 17 touchdowns to four interceptions, while also rushing for 333 yards and five touchdowns. JMU also rushes for 194.1 yards per game, which is 31st nationally.

"You gotta stop the run," defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. "You have to stop the run, and you have to do a great job of mixing up things in the back end for Todd. But you have to stop the run. They do a great job in the run game, the RPO game is phenomenal, and the drop back pass. If he's dropping back to pass, and he doesn't see anybody open, he can pull the ball down and run with the football. He does a great job with his legs, extending plays and getting first downs.

As if Louisville didn't have any more motivation to avoid a letdown, they're also just one win away from clinching bowl eligibility. While the program is more so focused on the team directly in front of them, the prospect of potentially clinching a bowl berth does add a little bit of juice to their week of practice.

"Oh absolutely," Brown said when asked if being one win away from making a bowl can serve as motivation. "We all want to go to a bowl game, right? That puts you at another win. We love to have wins throughout the whole season. It's a little bit motivation, but we know that we got a great test coming up with JMU."

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Dukes is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. EST. at Cardinal Stadium.

(Photo of Louisville Players: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

