Offense Takes Step Forward in Louisville's Second Scrimmage

After being held in check by the defense in scrimmage No. 1, the Cardinals' offense was much more efficient in the second and final scrimmage of fall camp.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After the Louisville football program football conducted their first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, head coach Scott Satterfield had no problem saying that the defense was ahead of the offense at that point in time. The Cardinals ran 144 plays that day, and the offense did not find the end zone until play No. 104.

Fast forward one week to Louisville's second and final scrimmage of fall camp, and it was night and day on that side of the ball. The offense was much more efficient, and wasted very little time demonstrating what they can do.

"I thought they did did much better today," Satterfield said. "The offense, the first drive, took it down and scored a touchdown. I think it was a seven or eight play drive to get that in there. Throughout the scrimmage, I thought they did some really good stuff."

Like in the first scrimmage, quarterback Malik Cunningham showed flashes of his 2019 season, putting on display his passing efficiency and overall command of the offense. This time around, it helped the offense catch up to the defense.

"I thought Cunningham played well today. Decision making was good, got rid of the football, made some big plays," Satterfield said. "I thought it was probably more of a well balanced scrimmage when you look at it from that perspective, offense and defense."

Not only was it a more balanced scrimmage, but a more controlled one as well. Select veterans such wore non-contact jerseys to prevent incidental injury, and others did not receive as many reps. This was a calculated move to further develop both newcomers and those with limited experience.

"We wanted to see a little bit more of the two group, three group, four group, some of those guys down the line," Satterfield said. "Get them a lot of reps, and really coach off of that film, because we know those guys are ultimately going to be able to get in there and play and help us."

This led to guys like running back Trevion Cooley, wide receiver Jaelin Carter, and a plethora of others on both side of the ball to get more run and further build their experience ahead of the season.

While the offense did find the end zone in a fraction of the time it took them in the first scrimmage, Satterfield doesn't want to draw too many conclusions to either extreme. That is because the main goal of these scrimmages is to see how certain schemes or players will fare in certain situations.

"Sometimes, we're calling plays because I want to see a certain player touch the ball, or I want to see how our tight end's going to do in this particular block," he said. "Some of that gets misconstrued when you look at that, even across the country. Most coaches are trying to just look at certain players in certain things, and not necessarily trying to go out there and just score."

Louisville will kick off the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

