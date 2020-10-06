SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville Offensive Line Has 'Spirited' Week of Practice During Bye Week

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After having a hot start to the 2020 season, Lousiville's offensive line struggled mightily in their most recent game against Pitt.

The Panthers' stout front seven had their way against the Cardinals in the 23-20 loss, as Pitt collected seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss and caused quarterback Malik Cunningham to complete just 9 of his 21 pass attempts and throw three interceptions.

"It was a tough week for them last week. (Coach Ledford) got after them pretty good in practice," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "There were some things that we did uncharacteristically last game that we have not been doing up front. We got back to basics this past week and emphasized correcting those things."

Fortunately Louisville had plenty of time to correct these mistakes, as they went into their first bye week of the season following the Pitt game. On top of that, every member of the offensive line was not lacking any motivation to fix what went wrong against the Panthers.

"They took it very personally," offensive coordinator & offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said Monday. "I think we had a very spirited week of practice. Any time you have those type of numbers and that type of performance, if it doesn't affect you then we have the wrong guys in that room."

Even though Miami threw out similar looks on the defensive line that Pitt did, Louisville still suffered a breakdown in fundamentals & technique that led to a lack of execution against the Panthers.

Assisted by a lengthy film session, the offensive line spent a majority of their bye week correcting their mistakes from the Pitt game and translating that onto the practice field. As the Cardinals head into their next game against Georgia Tech, Ledford like what he has seen so far since returning from Pittsburgh.

"I really do like how the guys approached it with practice. I thought they had a good week last week," he said.

Louisville resumes their three game road trip this weekend when they travel to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 4

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Striving to Play More Complete Football Going Forward

Though the first three games of the 2020 season, Louisville has not excelled in all three phases of the game once.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Previews Georgia Tech

The Cardinals resume their three-game road trip by heading down to face the Yellow Jackets in primetime

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham is a "Full-Go" in Practice

The redshirt junior had to be carted off the field in the 23-20 loss to Pitt two weeks ago

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Opponent Recap: Week Five

Recapping how all of Louisville's past and future 2020 opponents performed during week five of the 2020 college football season

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2022 PF De'Ante Green

The top rated player in the state of North Carolina has included the Louisville Cardinals in his top schools

MatthewMcGavic

Former Louisville Commit Zen Michalski Flips to Ohio State

The '21 Floyd Central offensive tackle decommitted from the Cardinals earlier this week

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Men's Basketball Holds Voter Registration Drive Ahead of General Election

The event is the latest in the Cardinals' efforts to create positive change in the community

MatthewMcGavic

Scoreboard Watching: Games to Track During Louisville's First Bye Week

Games to watch during Louisville Football's first bye week of the 2020 season

MatthewMcGavic

2021 Football Recruiting: Who Will Be Louisville's Next OL Commit?

Identifying the four most likely candidates to be Louisville's next offensive line commit in the Class of 2021.

MatthewMcGavic