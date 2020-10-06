Louisville Offensive Line Has 'Spirited' Week of Practice During Bye Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After having a hot start to the 2020 season, Lousiville's offensive line struggled mightily in their most recent game against Pitt.

The Panthers' stout front seven had their way against the Cardinals in the 23-20 loss, as Pitt collected seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss and caused quarterback Malik Cunningham to complete just 9 of his 21 pass attempts and throw three interceptions.

"It was a tough week for them last week. (Coach Ledford) got after them pretty good in practice," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "There were some things that we did uncharacteristically last game that we have not been doing up front. We got back to basics this past week and emphasized correcting those things."

Fortunately Louisville had plenty of time to correct these mistakes, as they went into their first bye week of the season following the Pitt game. On top of that, every member of the offensive line was not lacking any motivation to fix what went wrong against the Panthers.

"They took it very personally," offensive coordinator & offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said Monday. "I think we had a very spirited week of practice. Any time you have those type of numbers and that type of performance, if it doesn't affect you then we have the wrong guys in that room."

Even though Miami threw out similar looks on the defensive line that Pitt did, Louisville still suffered a breakdown in fundamentals & technique that led to a lack of execution against the Panthers.

Assisted by a lengthy film session, the offensive line spent a majority of their bye week correcting their mistakes from the Pitt game and translating that onto the practice field. As the Cardinals head into their next game against Georgia Tech, Ledford like what he has seen so far since returning from Pittsburgh.

"I really do like how the guys approached it with practice. I thought they had a good week last week," he said.

Louisville resumes their three game road trip this weekend when they travel to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp