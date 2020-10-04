Louisville Opponent Recap: Week Five

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Cardinals (1-2, 0-2 ACC) were not in action this week as they entered their first bye week of the 2020 season, there were still plenty of games around the Atlantic Coast Conference and elsewhere involving past and future Louisville opponents.

Take a look at how they all fared during college football's fifth week of the 2020 season:

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders

Result: Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee 20-17

Louisville Result/Future Date: Louisville defeated Western Kentucky (1-2, 1-1) on Sept. 12.

After dropping their opener against Louisville and getting upset vs. Liberty in week two, the Hilltoppers finally nabbed their first win of the season down in Murfreesboro.

Tyrrell Pigrome threw for 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including the one that made it a two-score game with six minutes left in the game. He also ran for 55 yards to lead all WKU rushers.

Campbell Camels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Result: Wake Forest defeated Campbell 66-14

Louisville Result/Future Date: Wake Forest (1-2, 0-2) travels to Louisville on Dec. 5.

The Deacs were able to get their first win of the season, albeit coming against FCS Campbell. Running back Christian Beal-Smith ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns while the defense forced four turnovers. Sam Hartman threw just 16 total passes, but completing 12 of them and tossing a touchdowns in the process.

The 66 point scored matched for the fourth-most point in Wake Forest history.

NC State Wolfpack at No. 24 Pitt Panthers

Result: NC State defeated No. 24 Pitt 30-29

Louisville Result/Future Date: Louisville does not play NC State (2-1, 2-1) in 2020, Pitt (3-1, 2-1) defeated Louisville 23-20 on Sept. 26.

What Louisville was not able to do against Pitt, NC State did it to near perfection. Wolfpack quarterback Devin O'Leary was sacks only twice and Pitt only was able to tally five tackles for loss. This allowed NC State to exploit Pitt's relative weakness in the secondary, as O'Leary threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns.

No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels at Boston College Eagles

Result: No. 12 North Carolina defeated Boston College 26-22

Louisville Result/Future Date: Louisville does not play UNC (2-0, 2-0) in 2020, Louisville travels to Boston College (2-1, 1-1) on Nov. 27.

Head coach Jeff Hafley and the Eagles came incredibly close to pulling off the upset. With less than a minute to go, BC scored a touchdown to make it two point game. On the ensuing two point conversion, Eagles QB Phil Jurkovic threw an interception to safety Trey Morrison and took it to the house for a pick-two.

BC held UNC QB Sam Howell to just 226 yards through the air and two scores to one interception, but allowed 176 yards on the ground to the Tar Heels' running backs.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Florida State Seminoles

Result: Florida State defeated Jacksonville State 41-24

Louisville Result/Future Date: Florida State (1-2, 0-2) travels to Louisville on Oct. 24

This was almost the upset of the weekend, as the Gamecocks at one point led the Seminoles by two touchdowns at Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU QB James Blackman was benched midway through the first half in favor of Jordan Travis, and Noles found much more consistency. The former Louisville transfer threw for a career-high 210 yards and a touchdown in the win, while FSU racked up 263 rushing yards.

Virginia Tech Hokies at Duke Blue Devils

Result: Virginia Tech defeated Duke 38-31

Louisville Result/Future Date: Virginia Tech (2-0, 2-0) travels to Louisville on Oct. 31, Louisville does not play Duke (0-4, 0-4) in 2020

With a number of players still out due to COVID-19, the Hokies had to resort to a last-minute drive in order to put away one of the worst teams in the ACC.

VT running back Khalil Herbert had a monster day, rushing for 208 yards and two touchdowns - including a 60-yard score that sealed the deal. QB Braxton Burmeister, who started in lieu of Hendon Hooker due to COVID-19, threw for just 163 yards and completed only 9 of his 25 attempts.

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 1 Clemson Tigers

Result: Clemson defeated Virginia 41-23

Louisville Result/Future Date: Louisville travels to Virginia (1-0, 1-0) on Nov. 7, Louisville does not play Clemson in 2020 (2-0, 1-0)

The Tigers were not as crisp as they should have been, coming out on top with "only" an 18 point win after being favored by over four touchdowns, but still emerged victorious. Clemson led just 3-0 through the first quarter and 27-17 halfway through the third.

QB Trevor Lawrence threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Travis Etienne collected 187 all-purpose yards. The Cavaliers collected 417 yards of offense - the most given up by Clemson in an ACC game over the last two seasons.

Others: Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Notre Dame all had bye weeks.

(Photo of Jordan Travis: Atlantic Coast Conference)

