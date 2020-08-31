Tracking Opposing Players to Opt Out of 2020 Football Season

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic causing so much uncertainly both within athletics and in every day life, many college football players across FBS have decided to opt of playing the 2020 season because of the risks associated with the virus.

While Louisville has yet to have anyone on their roster opt out for similar reasons, much of their opposition has. As of August 31, roughly two weeks before the start of the season, seven of the eleven teams that Louisville will play in 2020 have had a player opt out - all ranging from role players to game changers.

Let's take a look at which players on Louisville's schedule have opted out Be sure to check back here, as we'll update this list as more players make their decisions as to whether or not they'll suit up for the 2020 season.

Western Kentucky - Saturday, Sep. 12th

None

Miami - Saturday, Sept. 19th

DE Greg Rousseau

This is arguably the most notable opt out for a Louisville opponent this year. He had 15.5 tackles for loss in 2019 which ranked second in the nation behind Ohio State's Chase Young, and his 19.5 tackles for loss was the most in the ACC & ninth in the country.

at Pittsburgh - Saturday, Sept. 26th

DT Jaylen Twman

Pitt was the top sacking team in the nation a season ago, and Twyman was a large reason why. He was one of the top defensive linemen in the ACC, with his 10.5 sacks coming in at 18th in the nation and 3rd in the conference.

at Georgia Tech - Friday, Oct. 9th

None

at Notre Dame - Saturday, Oct. 17th

None

Florida State - Saturday, Oct. 24th

DE Jamarcus Chatman

After redshirting in 2018, Chatman appeared in four game during the course of the 2019 season and did not log any stats.

DT Dennis Briggs

Playing in all thirteen games a season ago for the Seminoles, Briggs collected 28 tackles (3.5 for loss) a sack and a forced fumble as a redshirt freshmen.

Virginia Tech - Saturday, Oct. 31st

CB Caleb Farley

Citing concerns that conditions were not safe enough at Virginia Tech to continue playing, Farley became the first high-profile name to opt out of the 2020 season. He was one of the top defensive backs in FBS a season ago, as he was 17th in the nation in interceptions (4) and fifth in pass breakups per game (1.5).

at Virginia - Saturday, Nov. 7th

RB Mike Hollins

After rushing for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries last season, Hollins was looking to compete for the backup running back spot behind Wayne Taulapapa.

Syracuse - Friday, Nov. 20th

DL Cooper Dawson

Dawson redshirted in his freshman year last season. He is a converted offensive tackle.

at Boston College - Friday, Nov. 27th

None

Wake Forest - Saturday, Dec. 5th

WR Sage Surratt

One of the top returning wide receivers in college football, he was named a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2019. He had the 1,001 receiving yards & 11 touchdowns catches - the latter of which is the most since 1989.

