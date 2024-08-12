Watch: Richard Owens, Louisville OLs Talk Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as it started, fall camp is heading into the home stretch for the Louisville football program.
The Cardinals are into the second half of their preseason practice period in advance of the 2024 season, with nine practices completed. The start of the 2024 season is less than three weeks away, with kickoff against Austin Peay at L&N Stadium just 19 days away.
One area that is arguably the strongest for Louisville is on their offensive line. Between the players they were able to bring back from last season's 10-4 squad, to the ones the welcomed from out of the transfer portal, the Cardinals are incredibly deep on their offensive front
"I think (the depth) helps with competition, and guys pushing to get better every day and guys working hard," offensive line coach Richard Owens said.
Following the Cardinals' practice on Monday, Owens plus Austin Collins and Pete Nyrga took time to meet with the media. They discussed the depth of the offensive line, the competition in fall camp, spoke on various injuries, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conference:
Offensive Line Coach Richard Owens
Offensive Guard/Center Austin Collins
Center Pete Nygra
(Photo of Richard Owens: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X