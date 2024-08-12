Louisville Report

Watch: Richard Owens, Louisville OLs Talk Fall Camp

The Cardinals are heading into their third week of preseason practice ahead of the 2024 season.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offensive line coach Richard Owens
Louisville offensive line coach Richard Owens / Matt McGavic - Louisville Report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as it started, fall camp is heading into the home stretch for the Louisville football program.

The Cardinals are into the second half of their preseason practice period in advance of the 2024 season, with nine practices completed. The start of the 2024 season is less than three weeks away, with kickoff against Austin Peay at L&N Stadium just 19 days away.

One area that is arguably the strongest for Louisville is on their offensive line. Between the players they were able to bring back from last season's 10-4 squad, to the ones the welcomed from out of the transfer portal, the Cardinals are incredibly deep on their offensive front

"I think (the depth) helps with competition, and guys pushing to get better every day and guys working hard," offensive line coach Richard Owens said.

Following the Cardinals' practice on Monday, Owens plus Austin Collins and Pete Nyrga took time to meet with the media. They discussed the depth of the offensive line, the competition in fall camp, spoke on various injuries, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

(Photo of Richard Owens: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

