SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Passing Game For Louisville Seeing Early Improvements

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Last season, there was very little that Louisville's offense couldn't do under first year head coach Scott Satterfield. The Cardinals sported top-30 rankings in both total offense (24th, 447.3 ypg.) & scoring offense (30th, 33.1 ppg.), and it was the primary catalyst for an 8-5 season after going 2-10 the year before.

As good as they were on that side of the ball, there was still plenty of room for improvement. Louisville boasted a good rushing attack led by Javian Hawkins & Hassan Hall en route to averaging 212.8 yards on the ground for 24th in FBS, but inconsistencies under center gave them only the 65th-ranked passing attack in the nation - averaging 234.6 yards through the air.

Through the first two games of the 2020 season, the Cardinals have taken significant strides in the passing game. Louisville's 325 passing yards per game is good for eighth in the nation and leads the Atlantic Coast Conference, a mark that can mainly be attributed to the growth of quarterback Malik Cunningham.

"His decision making and his comfort in the pocket, that improved throughout the season last year and is really good this year," offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford said. "It's not where he's looking to immediately run out of the pocket, but he's going through his progressions and making his reads."

Of course, some credit is due to Louisville's wide receiver corps too. Led by Preseason All-American Tutu Atwell, the Cardinals are averaging 14.44 yards per completion - the second-best mark in the conference (Boston College) and 14th-best in the nation.

"Guys are getting open, making contested catches, catching the ball and making plays with it after the catch which is really good to see," Cunningham said. "We're been doing a really good job in the passing game."

Louisville's much improved passing game isn't quite perfect, though. While he may have completed 26 of his 36 throws and thrown for three touchdowns against Miami, Cunningham also had two turnovers and mistimed another throw to tight end Ean Pfeifer that would have been for an easy touchdown.

Cunningham admits that fundamentals got away from him at times during the game against Miami, but is committed to fixing them ahead of their upcoming road matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

"We just got to learn from those mistake and move on. That game is behind us," he said. 'We just have to move on to Pitt."

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 at 12:00 p.m. on ABC.

(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Atlantic Coast Conference)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Hurricanes @ Cardinals | Game 2

Follow for live updates and analysis from Louisville football's conference-opener vs. Miami.

MatthewMcGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Offense Preparing For "Big Time Test" vs. Pitt Defense

Panthers rank in top 10 nationally in rushing defense, total defense, pass defense and scoring defense

MatthewMcGavic

COVID-19 Means Changes For Louisville's First Road Trip

Cardinals face ranked Pitt at Heinz Field in first road game of the season

samdraut

Louisville Wanting To Fine-Tune Offense Ahead of Pitt Matchup

Cardinals were 0-6 on third down, did not have a touchdown for fourth time under Scott Satterfield in first half vs. Miami

MatthewMcGavic

Satterfield Still Has Faith That Defense Will Improve From Last Season

Despite a disappointing defensive performance against Miami, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield still thinks that side of the ball will have a better showing this season than in 2019.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Previews Pitt

Louisville travels to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 26 for the Cardinals' first road game of the season

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Releases Response to NCAA's Notice of Allegations

The men's basketball program received one Level I and three Level II allegations back in May.

MatthewMcGavic

Samuell Williamson Strengthens Body for Larger Role

Sophomore wing prepares to take on a larger responsibilities after playing 14.4 minutes per game last season

samdraut

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 2

Here's how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.

MatthewMcGavic

Miami Upends Louisville in ACC Opener

Cardinals fall to Hurricanes in conference opener

MatthewMcGavic