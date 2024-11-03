Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Nine at Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program, after having unsuccessfully done so in eight prior tries, is finally in the win column against Clemson. - and did so in dominating fashion.
Marching into Death Valley this past Saturday night, the Cardinals led by as much as 26-7 before escaping with a 33-21 victory over the Tigers. It snapped Clemson's 22-game winning streak in night games at Memorial Stadium, and clinched bowl eligibility for the fourth year in a row.
With a performance like this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are all the individual offensive and defensive grades from their matchup against Clemson:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 73.6
- Offense: 65.2
- Passing: 60.7
- Pass Blocking: 76.0
- Receiving: 59.1
- Running: 76.3
- Run Blocking: 59.8
- Defense: 74.8
- Run Defense: 68.1
- Tacking: 71.6
- Pass Rush: 63.8
- Coverage: 80.2
- Special Teams: TBD
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 73.6 (42)
- C Pete Nygra -- 73.5 (61)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 68.5 (4)
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks -- 65.0 (59)
- QB Tyler Shough -- 64.4 (61)
- RB Duke Watson -- 64.3 (7)
- WR Chris Bell -- 63.6 (60)
- RT Monroe Mills -- 62.8 (61)
- LG Michael Gonzalez -- 60.4 (61)
- FB Duane Martin -- 60.0 (1)
- RT Jonathan Mendoza -- 60.0 (1)
- WR Cataurus Hicks -- 57.5 (11)
- RB Donald Chaney -- 56.4 (7)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 56.2 (5)
- TE Mark Redman -- 55.8 (57)
- WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce -- 55.5 (32)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 54.8 (61)
- RG Renato Brown -- 53.3 (61)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 48.4 (14)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 39.9 (5)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 82.2 (21)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 79.2 (80)
- CB Corey Thornton -- 75.0 (87)
- DT Thor Griffith -- 74.3 (38)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 72.9 (49)
- CB Tahveon Nicholson -- 71.5 (32)
- DT Rene Konga -- 67.9 (13)
- OLB Tramle Logan -- 67.2 (47)
- DT Jared Dawson -- 66.7 (39)
- DT Dezmond Tell -- 65.4 (31)
- MLB Stanquan Clark -- 65.3 (87)
- MLB Jurriente Davis -- 65.3 (6)
- OLB Myles Jernigan -- 64.5 (18)
- CB Quincy Riley -- 64.1 (79)
- DE Ashton Gillotte -- 63.3 (77)
- S M.J. Griffin -- 62.6 (85)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 62.5 (93)
- LB/S Benjamin Perry -- 62.1 (9)
- DT William Spencer -- 61.0 (3)
- OLB Adonijah Green -- 60.5 (14)
- MLB T.J. Quinn -- 58.8 (85)
- S Tamarion McDonald -- 55.3 (49)
- DE Ramon Puryear -- 47.7 (65)
- DT Richard Kinley -- 30.3 (15)
(Photo via Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images)
