Louisville's PFF Grades from Game 12 vs. Kentucky

The Cardinals thrashed the Wildcats to snap a five-game losing streak to their arch rival

Matthew McGavic

Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Pierce Clarkson (10) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.
/ Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Governor's Cup is back in the hands of the Louisville football program.

Heading to Lexington for their annual Battle for the Governor's Cup showdown against Kentucky, the Cardinals thrashed their arch rival, winning 41-14 to snap a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats.

With a performance like this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are all the individual offensive and defensive grades from their matchup against Kentucky:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

  • Overall: 76.3
  • Offense: 64.5
  • Passing: 77.5
  • Pass Blocking: 57.7
  • Receiving: 54.7
  • Running: 75.7
  • Run Blocking: 53.2
  • Defense: 83.2
  • Run Defense: 87.2
  • Tacking: 62.4
  • Pass Rush: 69.3
  • Coverage: 77.8
  • Special Teams: TBD

Individual Offensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. RB Duke Watson -- 78.7 (11)
  2. QB Tyler Shough -- 73.5 (59)
  3. RB Keyjuan Brown -- 72.8 (9)
  4. QB Pierce Clarkson -- 72.6 (5)
  5. RB Isaac Brown -- 72.5 (42)
  6. RT Monroe Mills -- 68.4 (59)
  7. RB Maurice Turner -- 67.7 (7)
  8. C Pete Nygra -- 66.4 (70)
  9. WR Kris Hughes -- 65.9 (23)
  10. LG Makhete Gueye -- 63.9 (4)
  11. LT Jonathan Mendoza -- 62.4 (35)
  12. WR Chris Bell -- 61.1 (56)
  13. QB Sam Young -- 60.0 (2)
  14. QB Brady Allen -- 60.0 (1)
  15. QB Harrison Bailey -- 60.0 (4)
  16. WR Jaedon King -- 59.9 (11)
  17. RT Joe Crocker -- 59.0 (4)
  18. TE Nate Kurisky -- 58.9 (32)
  19. TE Jaleel Skinner -- 57.4 (2)
  20. FB Duane Martin -- 57.3 (6)
  21. LG Michael Gonzalez -- 56.7 (66)
  22. RG Austin Collins -- 56.5 (23)
  23. QB Travis Egan -- 55.4 (1)
  24. WR Cataurus Hicks -- 54.9 (39)
  25. WR Ja'Corey Brooks -- 53.1 (30)
  26. LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 53.0 (47)
  27. RG Renato Brown -- 51.5 (43)
  28. WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce -- 45.6 (18)
  29. TE Mark Redman -- 30.1 (61)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. FS Tamarion McDonald -- 90.2 (43)
  2. DE Ashton Gillotte -- 89.0 (42)
  3. MLB Stanquan Clark -- 82.8 (42)
  4. DE Ramon Puryear -- 81.8 (35)
  5. SS M.J. Griffin -- 79.3 (51)
  6. DE Tramel Logan -- 77.0 (20)
  7. DT Thor Griffith -- 73.8 (14)
  8. CB Corey Thornton -- 73.7 (22)
  9. CB Quincy Riley -- 73.3 (39)
  10. DT Dezmond Tell -- 70.5 (26)
  11. LB/S Benjamin Perry -- 69.7 (31)
  12. MLB Dan Foster Jr. -- 67.8 (9)
  13. LB/S Antonio Watts -- 66.9 (30)
  14. DE Micah Carter -- 63.1 (2)
  15. DT William Spencer -- 62.7 (9)
  16. FS Rae'mon Mosby -- 62.2 (2)
  17. DT Saadiq Clements -- 61.7 (2)
  18. DT Jordan Guerad -- 61.5 (32)
  19. CB Jaden Minkins -- 61.0 (3)
  20. DE Myles Jernigan -- 60.8 (8)
  21. MLB T.J. Quinn -- 60.4 (46)
  22. DT Rene Konga -- 56.1 (25)
  23. DE Adonijah Green -- 54.6 (10)
  24. DE Richard Kinley II -- 51.5 (8)
  25. SS D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 51.0 (28)
  26. CB Tahveon Nicholson -- 43.7 (54)
  27. MLB Jurriente Davis -- 41.8 (5)

(Photo of Pierce Clarkson: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)

