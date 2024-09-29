Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Four at Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is undefeated no more.
Making the trek up to South Bend for a ranked matchup with Notre Dame, a myriad of self-inflicted wounds handicapped the Cardinals, eventually suffering a 31-24 loss to the Fighting Irish.
With so many mistakes coming up during the showdown, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are all the individual offensive and defensive grades from their matchup against Notre Dame:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 72.1
- Offense: 66.3
- Passing: 76.9
- Pass Blocking: 36.4
- Receiving: 70.0
- Run Blocking: 54.2
- Defense: 74.6
- Run Defense: 79.8
- Tacking: 48.1
- Pass Rush: 61.9
- Coverage: 69.7
- Special Teams: TBD
Individual Offense Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce -- 78.5 (2)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 73.7 (30)
- QB Tyler Shough -- 72.4 (76)
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks -- 68.7 (76)
- OT Rasheed Miller -- 67.0 (15)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 66.8 (66)
- FB Duane Martin -- 66.3 (5)
- TE Mark Redman -- 63.0 (5)
- OT Jonathan Mendoza -- 62.3 (61)
- TE Jamari Johnson -- 62.0 (61)
- RB Donald Cheney Jr. -- 61.2 (27)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 60.0 (2)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 60.0 (1)
- RB Duke Watson -- 59.6 (3)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 59.5 (15)
- TE Izayah Cummings -- 58.7 (1)
- OT Monroe Mills -- 56.6 (76)
- WR Chris Bell -- 55.9 (70)
- OG Michael Gonzalez -- 55.2 (76)
- WR Cataurus Hicks -- 55.1 (7)
- OG Austin Collins -- 49.2 (76)
- C Pete Nygra -- 48.8 (76)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- MLB Stanquan Clark -- 92.6 (52)
- DT Jared Dawson -- 80.7 (22)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 80.2 (13)
- MLB T.J. Quinn -- 73.3 (52)
- DE Ashton Gillotte -- 73.1 (42)
- S M.J. Griffin -- 70.9 (44)
- DT Woo Spencer -- 69.8 (2)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 65.6 (29)
- DT Rene Konga -- 64.9 (35)
- S Tamarion McDonald -- 64.5 (52)
- CB Corey Thornton -- 64.4 (57)
- S Devin Neal -- 62.9 (10)
- DT Thor Griffith -- 60.5 (23)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 58.8 (47)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 56.9 (9)
- OLB Tramel Logan -- 56.5 (37)
- DT Dezmond Tell -- 55.0 (18)
- DE Ramon Puryear -- 53.4 (17)
- OLB Myles Jernigan -- 53.1 (20)
- CB Tahveon Nicholson -- 53.0 (28)
- OLB Adonijah Green -- 35.4 (3)
- LB/S Benjamin Perry -- 34.0 (15)
