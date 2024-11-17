Louisville Report

Louisville's PFF Grades from Game 10 at Stanford

The Cardinals suffered one of their worst losses in program history in Palo Alto.

Nov 16, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) hands the ball to running back Isaac Brown (25) during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Nov 16, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) hands the ball to running back Isaac Brown (25) during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Any momentum that the Louisville football program previously had come to a screeching halt.

Traveling to Palo Alto for a matchup with Stanford, the Cardinals suffered one of their worst losses in school history, falling 38-35 as 20.5-point favorites.

With a performance like this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are all the individual offensive and defensive grades from their matchup against Clemson:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

  • Overall: 79.3
  • Offense: 74.8
  • Passing: 69.7
  • Pass Blocking: 87.0
  • Receiving: 69.8
  • Running: 76.1
  • Run Blocking: 59.5
  • Defense: 75.1
  • Run Defense: 81.0
  • Tacking: 65.0
  • Pass Rush: 74.5
  • Coverage: 74.2
  • Special Teams: TBD

Individual Offensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. RB Duke Watson -- 79.9 (25)
  2. WR Ja'Corey Brooks -- 75.0 (64)
  3. WR Chris Bell -- 73.5 (66)
  4. QB Tyler Shough -- 70.6 (67)
  5. C Pete Nygra -- 70.0 (67)
  6. RG Austin Collins -- 69.8 (36)
  7. LT Jonathan Mendoza -- 69.7 (37)
  8. TE Nate Kurisky -- 66.3 (11)
  9. LG Michael Gonzalez -- 64.7 (67)
  10. LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 63.2 (30)
  11. WR Cataurus Hicks -- 62.7 (33)
  12. RB Keyjuan Brown -- 62.6 (10)
  13. RT Monroe Mills -- 61.8 (67)
  14. RB Donald Chaney Jr. -- 60.4 (26)
  15. FB Duane Martin -- 58.9 (3)
  16. RG Renato Brown -- 58.7 (31)
  17. TE Mark Redman -- 56.0 (62)
  18. RB Isaac Brown -- 51.4 (4)
  19. WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce -- 51.4 (29)
  20. TE Jaleel Skinner -- 46.6 (2)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. CB Corey Thornton -- 83.4 (65)
  2. MLB Dan Foster Jr. -- 82.4 (23)
  3. DE Richard Kinley -- 78.9 (12)
  4. DE Ramon Puryear -- 78.7 (58)
  5. DT Jared Dawson -- 74.6 (19)
  6. MLB T.J. Quinn -- 73.4 (74)
  7. DE Ashton Gillotte -- 72.8 (66)
  8. LB/S Antonio Watts -- 72.5 (49)
  9. DT Thor Griffith -- 72.5 (28)
  10. S Tamarion McDonald -- 69.1 (70)
  11. S M.J. Griffin -- 68.2 (61)
  12. LB/S Benjamin Perry -- 66.8 (32)
  13. DT Dezmond Tell -- 65.8 (43)
  14. CB Tahveon Nicholson -- 65.6 (7)
  15. OLB Myles Jernigan -- 64.2 (11)
  16. MLB Stanquan Clark -- 63.4 (28)
  17. DT Rene Konga -- 56.5 (25)
  18. MLB Jurriente Davis -- 54.2 (28)
  19. CB Quincy Riley -- 50.0 (69)
  20. S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 49.6 (34)
  21. OLB Tramel Logan -- 48.1 (22)
  22. DT Jordan Guerad -- 46.0 (39)
  23. CB Tayon Holloway -- 45.2 (26)
  24. OLB Adonijah Green -- 38.8 (2)

(Photo of Tyler Shough, Isaac Brown: Bob Kupbens - Imagn Images)

