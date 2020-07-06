Louisville's Jawon Pass playing confident, throwing well

Like all quarterbacks on Louisville football’s roster, Jawon Pass has the opportunity to compete for playing time.

Quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce shared Louisville’s depth after spring practices, saying Micale Cunningham is number one, but Pass is close to him at 1B.

Pass is no stranger to the role as a starting quarterback.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2018, he started nine games, throwing for 1,960 yards and eight touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 quarterback started the first two games in the Scott Satterfield era in 2019 before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Pass returned to practices this spring, participating in Louisville’s seven practices before the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the team from completing its spring sessions.

“You could see a little bit of rust in him the first few practices, toward practice five, six, seven, we started seeing the old Puma,” Ponce said. “Understanding, playing confident, throwing the ball well.”

In Louisville’s season opener last year, Pass threw for 134 yards while rushing for 67 yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame. He completed 12 of 19 throws for 196 yards and four touchdowns against Eastern Kentucky in Louisville’s first victory in 2019.

Ponce said Pass will continue to compete every day.

“It is a very competitive room, they are all good,” Ponce said. “It is a good problem to have, we are excited to see the development all the guys have.”