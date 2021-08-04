Louisville Commit Popeye Williams Named to Preseason All-State Team

The defensive lineman has been named one of the top prospects in the state of Indiana by MaxPreps

WESTFIELD, Ind. - The hype continues to build for Westfield (Ind.) defensive end and Louisville commit Popeye Williams.

MaxPreps released their 2021 Preseason Indiana All-State high school football team on Tuesday, and Williams was named to the First-Team on the defensive line, and was noted as being the Hoosier State's top edge prospect.

This is far from the only honor he has received during his high school football career. Last month, Williams was named to the Sl All-American Watch List, and ranked as the No. 15 edge defender in the Class of 2022.

“Our staff thinks Williams is a high floor-type guy that already has the fundamentals down,” John Garcia Jr., SI All-American's Director of Football Recruiting wrote.. “He’s lightning fast, period. If he can manage to add good weight and transfer his speed to power, Williams will be a star at the next level. Looking for him to be physically dominant during his senior season.”

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect collected 57 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 16 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble during his junior campaign. He helped guide the Shamrocks to a 12-2 overall record, including a berth in the Indiana Class 6A State Championship game.

Across to the 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN recruiting services, he is a consensus top 25 weak-side defensive end in the class, top 10 player in the state of Indiana, and ranks as high as the No. 268 in the nation.

The Cardinals currently sport a six-man ‘22 recruiting class, including Williams.

