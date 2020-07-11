Who's Left? Here Are the Power 5 Teams Louisville Has Yet to Face

Throughout the history of the University of Louisville's football program, the Cardinals have faced a wide variety of teams. With the exception of a pair of three-years spans during World Wars I & II, Louisville has fielded a team every year since 1912 and are entering their 102nd season of play.

That being said, Louisville's status as an independent over the majority their previous 101 seasons meant playing a lot of teams that are not currently at the FBS level.

In fact, out of the Cardinals' 1,013 total games played in program history, 356 of them have come against non-FBS schools - equating to 35.1% of their total.

As you can imagine after seeing a stat like that, there are quite a few Power Five teams that Louisville has never played against - twenty to be exact. So who's left for the Cardinals to play? Take a look below, group by conference:

Big 10

Teams (6): Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin

There are some noteworthy potential matchups here. T first name that should jump out for most people is Michigan, as they are the winningest program in college football history and a college football blue blood. Wisconsin would also be a tough and physical battle, especially if it was played at Camp Randall. A Minnesota-Louisville game would be a showcase of "up-and-coming" head coaching talent between PJ Fleck & Scott Satterfield. If Louisville were to play Iowa, most would prefer it to be a home game as Kinnick Stadium is a near-guaranteed trap. Nebraska would be more intriguing if this was in the age of Tom Osbourne (sorry Scott Frost), and Northwestern is hit or miss to say the least.

Big 12

Teams (2): Iowa State. Texas Tech

Not a lot to offer here from the Big 12. The edge probably goes to Iowa State, as Matt Campbell seems to be fairing well in Ames. Maybe if Pat Mahomes was still in college, a game against the Red Raiders would be a little more exciting to watch.

SEC

Teams (3): Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina

Louisville won't have to wait long to play one of these teams, as the Cardinals are set to play Ole Miss in 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Arkansas doesn't present much of a challenge at this moment, though I'm sure many Louisville fans would love to play the Razorbacks simply to make Bobby Petrino jokes. The same is relatively true for South Carolina, as the Gamecocks have been up and down since Steve Spurrier's retirement. But, it would give Louisville another crack at Will Muschamp.

Pac-12

Teams (9): Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Washington, Washington State

So, who exactly has Louisville played from the West Coast? That would be Arizona State, Oregon State and Utah - and that's only a combined nine games. I think most people would agree that the most intriguing first-time matchups from the Pac-12 would be Oregon & USC. A Cardinals-Ducks matchup would see so much offense that you'd think it was a Big 12 game. While you wouldn't see the same from a matchup with the Trojans, USC is still arguably one of the top overall programs historically in college football.

