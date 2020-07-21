Previous success doesn't influence Louisville's preparations

Last year’s success that led to preseason accolades won’t influence Louisville football in its preparation for the 2020 season.

Last week, a trio of Cardinals were named to national award watch lists.

Micale Cunningham was named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award watch list, Javian Hawkins to the Doak Walker Award list while Tutu Atwell was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

Whether the student athletes are All-Americans or unknowns, Satterfield says players work hard and compete each day.

“What you did yesterday or last year doesn’t really matter,” Satterfield said. “We just want to be the best, each person be the best and our team be the best. We are competing on a daily basis.”

Cunningham threw for 2,061 yards and 22 touchdowns, Hawkins rushed for 1,525 yards and Atwell became the first receiver in the program since 2007 to surpass 1,000 receiving yards.

Any notion of previous success filling the minds of players isn’t an issue to Satterfield.

“We keep everybody pretty grounded around here,” Satterfield said. “It’s hard to get a big head around here because somebody is going to bust your bubble real quick.”

After winning eight games in 2019, a six-win improvement from 2018, Satterfield is encouraged with what 2020’s team has to work with. With 16 returning starters, Satterfield says this year’s team is battled tested.

“We have a bunch of veterans, we have a bunch of guys that have played a bunch of ball on both sides,” Satterfield said. “They feel really good about what we are doing right now.”

With guidelines put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic, players were permitted to begin team workouts on July 13.

The team will conduct a walk-thru Tuesday morning.

Although a majority of Louisville’s production returns from a year ago, newcomers join a roster in 2020.

“It’s going to be a new team, a new chemistry, new guys in the mix,” Satterfield said. “We are going to work as hard as we can.”