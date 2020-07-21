Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Previous success doesn't influence Louisville's preparations

samdraut

Last year’s success that led to preseason accolades won’t influence Louisville football in its preparation for the 2020 season.

Last week, a trio of Cardinals were named to national award watch lists.

Micale Cunningham was named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award watch list, Javian Hawkins to the Doak Walker Award list while Tutu Atwell was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

Whether the student athletes are All-Americans or unknowns, Satterfield says players work hard and compete each day.

“What you did yesterday or last year doesn’t really matter,” Satterfield said. “We just want to be the best, each person be the best and our team be the best. We are competing on a daily basis.”

Cunningham threw for 2,061 yards and 22 touchdowns, Hawkins rushed for 1,525 yards and Atwell became the first receiver in the program since 2007 to surpass 1,000 receiving yards.

Any notion of previous success filling the minds of players isn’t an issue to Satterfield.

“We keep everybody pretty grounded around here,” Satterfield said. “It’s hard to get a big head around here because somebody is going to bust your bubble real quick.”

After winning eight games in 2019, a six-win improvement from 2018, Satterfield is encouraged with what 2020’s team has to work with. With 16 returning starters, Satterfield says this year’s team is battled tested.

“We have a bunch of veterans, we have a bunch of guys that have played a bunch of ball on both sides,” Satterfield said. “They feel really good about what we are doing right now.”

With guidelines put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic, players were permitted to begin team workouts on July 13.

The team will conduct a walk-thru Tuesday morning.

Although a majority of Louisville’s production returns from a year ago, newcomers join a roster in 2020.

“It’s going to be a new team, a new chemistry, new guys in the mix,” Satterfield said. “We are going to work as hard as we can.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Protocols and guidelines allowing for safer athletic participation

Scott Satterfield feels more comfortable with players on campus

samdraut

SI Publishers Select 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team

The publishers for the various ACC sites on Sports Illustrated voted on their preseason All-ACC team, and here are their selections:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Preparing for Transition to Next Phase of Offseason

After an offseason filled primarily with voluntary workouts up to this point, the Louisville Football program will soon have a bit of normalcy restored and be able to conduct team meetings and walk-throughs.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville DE Commit Victoine Brown

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville defensive end commit Victoine Brown

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football officially announces addition of CB Kei'Trel Clark & WR Roscoe Johnson

Former Liberty cornerback Kei'Trel Clark & former UNC wide receiver Roscoe Johnson are now officially Louisville Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville WR Commit Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville wide receiver commit Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: July 20, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville WR Commit Demetrius Cannon

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville wide receiver commit Demetrius Cannon

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 TE Christian Pedersen commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from California is the twenty-first commitment for Louisville Football's 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville OG Commit Michael Gonzalez

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville offensive guard commit Michael Gonzalez

Matthew McGavic