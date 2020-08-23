SI.com
Louisville Report
SI All-American to release inaugural Preseason SI99 on Monday

MatthewMcGavic

SI All-American is set to debut their inaugural Preseason SI99 on Monday at 9:00am EST, where the recruiting service will rank the top 99 college football prospects in the Class of 2021.

It is the result of compiling several months worth of data in addition to cycling back for a closer look at the tape from the 2019 high school football season.

In his second year at the helm and first full recruiting cycle, head coach Scott Satterfield and his staff are putting together one of the best recruiting classes in the history of the Louisville Football program. As a result, it's no surprise to see that a number of their commits are capable of making the first ever SI99.

So far, the Cardinals have twenty two commitments in the class, with fourteen of them being named to SI All-American's watch list earlier this offseason.

Verbal Commitments:

Offense

QB TJ Lewis/6-3, 180/Brunswick (GA) Glynn Academy*

RB Trevion Cooley/5-11, 208/Knightdale (NC) High*

OG Aaron Gunn/6-3, 308/New Castle (PA) Union Area*

OG Michael Gonzalez/6-4, 280/Monroe (NC) Sun Valley*

OT Zen Michalski/6-6, 288/ Floyds Knobs (IN) Floyd Central

WR Demetrius Cannon/6-3, 205/St. Louis (MO) Trinity Catholic*

WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce/5-10, 163/Dillon (SC) High*

TE Victor Mullen/6-6, 255/Ottawa (IL) Marquette

TE Christian Pedersen/6-5, 230/San Mateo (CA) Junipero Serra

Defense

DE Victoine Brown/6-4, 227/Loganville (GA) Grayson*

DE RJ Sorensen/6-4, 240/Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas*

DE Ashton Gillotte/6-4, 220/Boca Raton (FL) High

DE Ryheem Craig/6-3, 212/Taylorsville (NC) Alexander Craig

OLB Jaraye Williams/6-3, 197/Burien (WA) Kennedy Catholic*

OLB Jackson Hamilton/6-1, 205/Roswell (GA) Blessed Trinity Catholic

ILB Jaylin Alderman/6-1, 215/ Valdosta (GA) High

CB Rance Conner/5-10, 173/Miami (FL) Booker T. Washington*

CB Kani Walker/6-2, 194/Douglasville (GA) Douglas Country*

S Bralyn Oliver/6-2, 195/Cornelius (NC) William Amos Hough*

S Benjamin Perry/6-3, 190/Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel*

S Derrick Edwards/5-11, 175/Miami (FL) Miami Palmetto*

S TJ Quinn/6-1, 200/Valdosta (GA) Lowndes

*denotes named to SIAA Watch List

