Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Louisville Cardinals (1-2, 0-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 1-1 ACC)

- Kickoff: Friday, October 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

- Weather Conditions: Cloudy. High 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.

- How To Watch: ESPN

- How To Listen: 840 AM / 93.9 FM

- Betting Favorite: Louisville - 5.0

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 1-0

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 66-31 on Oct. 5, 2018 (Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Game Notes

Louisville:

The Cardinals lost their second-straight ACC contest for the first time in the Scott Satterfield era, falling to Pittsburgh 23-20 on Sept. 26. The Panthers sacked quarterback Malik Cunningham seven times and limited the Cardinals to 223 yards of total offense in the defeat.

Cunningham completed 9-of-21 passes for 107 yards and tossed a career-high three interceptions. It marked the only time in 25 career contests that he threw more than one interception in a game.

Running back Javian Hawkins provided an offensive spark with a 75-yard run in the second quarter that cut Pitt’s lead to 13-7. The redshirt sophomore was limited to three yards on 12 carries, closing with 78 yards on 13 rushes.

Linebacker Dorian Etheridge continued to play in the opposition’s backfield, recording 2.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss — to remain the national leader with 8.5 tackles for loss this season. He leads the team with 22 total tackles, 13 of which are solo tackles.

The Cardinals are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak in the ACC since the 2018 season when the Cardinals went 0-8 in the league that season. With the 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh, the Cardinals are 2-1 in games decided by three points or fewer in the Scott Satterfield era.

The Cardinals rank fifth nationally 27.0 tackles for loss after recording 11.0 in the loss to Pittsburgh. Louisville has registered 10 or more tackles for loss in two of the three games this season.

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell has three touchdowns on the season and 15 in his last 15 games. Atwell is now tied for eighth all-time at Louisville with 17 receiving touchdowns, tying Gary Barnidge.

Placekicker James Turner is one of four kickers nationally who has made four field goals and 10 points-after-touchdown without a miss.

Running back Javian Hawkins leads the ACC with 104.3 yards per game, and has now rushed for a touchdown in five consecutive games dating back to the 2019 season.

Georgia Tech:

The Jackets enter Friday's contest ranked among the nation's top 25 in 10 different statistical categories — net punting (fourth - 46.14 avg.), fumble recoveries (seventh - 3), fewest sacks allowed (eighth - .67/gm), takeaways (15th - 6), rushing offense (15th - 221.0 ypg), red-zone defense (18th - .750), total offense (22nd - 454.0 ypg), defensive interceptions (23rd - 3) and offensive first downs (25th - 70).

Offensively, Georgia Tech has amassed more than 400 yards per game in each of its first three contests this season — 438 at Florida State (Sept. 12), 471 vs. No. 14 UCF (Sept. 19) and 453 at Syracuse (Sept. 26). It marks the first time that Tech has had three-straight 400-yard games at any point of a season since 2016, the first time that the Yellow Jackets have opened a season with three-straight 400-yard games since 2013 and the first time the Jackets have opened a season with 400- yard games against three-straight NCAA Division I-A/FBS opponents since 1999.

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins and Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield were the defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively, on head coach Mario Cristobal's Florida International team that won the 2010 Sun Belt Conference championship and earned the first bowl berth in FIU history with a trip to the Little Caesars Bowl in Detroit, where the Panthers defeated Toledo, 34-32.

Quarterback Jeff Sims ranks among the top 25 nationally in rushing yards by a quarterback (seventh - 187 yds.), total offense (15th - 294.0 ypg) and passing yards (23rd - 695 yds.).

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 171 yards (5.2 avg.), caught six passes for 86 yards (14.3 avg.), returned five kicks for 137 yards (27.4 avg.) and scored three touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving). He is averaging 128.5 yards from scrimmage and 197.0 all-purpose yards per game.

Since the beginning of last season, Georgia Tech has held seven of its 15 opponents to less than 200 passing yards or less

Punter Pressley Harvin's 48.2-yard punting average leads the ACC and ranks No. 3 nationally

