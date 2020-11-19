Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange

(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

Syracuse Orange (1-7, 1-6 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-6, 1-6 ACC

- Kickoff: Friday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

- Weather Conditions: Partly cloudy skies. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15mph. Chance of rain 10%.

- How To Watch: ESPN

- How To Listen: WHAS 840/790 WKRD

- Betting Favorite: Louisville -18.0

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 11-7

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 56-34 on Nov. 23, 2019 (Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Game Notes

Louisville

The Cardinals dropped its second-straight game by falling on the road at Virginia 31-17. Louisville is looking to halt its two-game losing streak and avoid a second three-game streak this season. The 1-6 league record is the second worst since joining the league in 2014.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham rushed for a career high 197 yards — the most by a quarterback in FBS this season and the third-most by a quarterback in Louisville history.

Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick led the Cardinals with five receptions and 71 receiving yards. Fitzpatrick jumped teammate Tutu Atwell into ninth place on Louisville’s all-time receiving chart with 2,270 career receiving yards.

The Cardinals lost despite rushing for a season high 317 yards, averaging 8.1 yards per carry. Louisville lost for the fourth time in program history when rushing for over 300 yards in a game, and the first time since a 38-35 loss to Drake in 1974.

Making his first career start at running back, Maurice Burkley carried a career best 12 times for 44 yards, while Jalen Mitchell — who was seeing his most extensive action — rushed seven times for 76 yards.

The Cardinals, who entered the game with only four forced turnovers, turned Virginia over twice with Marlon Character having a hand in both. He forced a fumble and later recorded his first career interception.

Linebacker Yasir Abdullah finished with a career-high 10 tackles to lead the Cardinals versus Virginia. Abdullah also added a pair of tackles for loss.

Louisville has turned the football over 15 times in its six losses, turning the football over three times in five of the six losses. The Cardinals own the worst turnover margin among 123 FBS teams at -12 through the first eight games.

Louisville has out-gained its opponent in five of its last eight losses, out-gaining Virginia 478 yards to 368. This season, the Cardinals have bested their opponents in four of six losses, averaging 411.1 yards per game and 6.4 yards per play.

Linebacker C.J. Avery continues to lead the Cardinals in tackles after recording seven tackles in the loss to Virginia. He owns three double-digit tackle games this season and five for his career.

Syracuse

TE Aaron Hackett is now tied for the Syracuse record in career touchdown receptions by a tight end, one shy of becoming the program's all-time record holder.

Hackett enters Friday's contest tied with Nick Provo (9) for the most TD catches by an Orange tight end.

Six of his scores were tallied during the 2019 season, which was the second-most TD catches by a tight end in the ACC, trailing only Louisville's Marshon Ford (7).

The Orange are 15-5 (.750) in their last 20 weekday games, a stretch beginning with the team's victory over Kansas State in the 2010 Pinstripe Bowl.

Syracuse has won five of its last-six Friday games and holds a 6-2 Friday record under head coach Dino Babers. Some of the Orange's recent highlight wins have come on Friday nights, including a 27-24 win against No. 2 Clemson in 2017 and the 2018 Camping World Bowl victory over West Virginia.

Five Syracuse freshmen (three true, two redshirt) started in Syracuse's most recent game vs. Boston College – the most freshmen to start a game on one side of the ball in program history.

LB Stefon Thompson and DBs Garrett Williams, Aman Greenwood, Ja'Had Carter and Rob Hanna all had previously started games for 'Cuse this season, but this was the first time the combination had all started together.

Syracuse had started four freshmen on defense in each of the prior four contests, which had tied the previous program record.

Additionally, more than 71-percent of Syracuse's active roster this season is comprised of players in their first two years of eligibility, a mark that ranks fourth in the FBS. The 'active roster' is comprised of players who've not opted out. The list includes injured players.

Depth Charts

Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Uniform Report

Louisville will be wearing their 1950's throwbacks.

Team Captains

Louisville (season): Quarterback Micale Cunningham, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, inside linebacker CJ Avery, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge and tight end Marshon Ford

Syracuse (game): To Be Determined

Additional Coverage

