Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers

The Cardinals return home in hopes of securing their first ever win against the Tigers.

Clemson Tigers (5-3, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 2-3 ACC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST

- Location: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

- Weather Conditions: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.

- How To Watch: ACC Network

- How To Listen: WHAS 840/790 WKRD

- Betting Favorite: Clemson -4.0

- All-Time Series: Clemson leads 6-0

- Last Meeting: Clemson won 45-10 on Oct. 19, 2019 (Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Game Notes

Louisville

Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 295 yards of total offense — 76 on the ground and 219 through the air — in Louisville’s 28-13 loss at NC State. He moved into fifth place in school history in total offense with 9,202 yards.

Louisville out-gained NC State 434-361 — the seventh loss in 13 games where they lost when out-gaining the opposition. The Cardinals held a 215 to 44 advantage on the ground — the fourth-straight game of rushing over 200 yards.

Jordan Watkins opened the scoring for the Cardinals with a 76-yard touchdown reception, which was the longest of his career. He caught two passes for 83 yards in the loss to NC State.

Watkins has caught a pass in all eight games, moving into second on the team with 26 receptions for 375 yards and two scores. He’s caught 21 passes for 329 yards over the last six contests.

Louisville rushed for 215 yards in the loss to NC State — the fourth-straight game of 200 or more yards. The Cards are averaging 246.8 yards per game over the last four contests on the ground.

The Cardinals recorded 12 drives in the loss to NC State, six of which started inside their own 15-yard line. All six of those drives resulted in punts.

Tight end Marshon Ford caught three passes for 48 yards to extend his career highs with 33 receptions for 361 yards. He has caught a pass in 19-straight games dating back to 2019.

Louisville averaged 5.2 yard per carry in the loss to NC State — the third-straight game of averaging better than 5.0 per carry. Louisville ranks 25th nationally with an average of 5.1 yards per carry.

After not yielding a sack in the last two games, NC State sacked Malik Cunningham three times — the first time allowing three sacks since a 37-34 loss at Wake Forest on Oct. 2. Louisville has allowed only 11.0 sacks all season.

Linebacker Dorian Jones, who was making his first career start, recorded a career best nine stops in the loss to NC State. He also registered 1.5 tackles for loss.

The Cardinals surpassed their 2020 total for sacks by picking up their 22nd of the season in the loss to NC State. Louisville has recorded a sack in all eight games in 2021.

Clemson

Last week, Clemson earned a comeback 30-20 win against Florida State. After taking a four-point lead with 2:53 remaining, cardiac Clemson seemed destined for yet another one-score final margin. However, Clemson sealed the win and extended its margin of victory to 10 points when linebacker Barrett Carter picked up a desperation lateral attempt and returned it three yards for a touchdown as the clock expired. It represented the first time Clemson had scored with 0:00 remaining in regulation since the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl, when Chandler Catanzaro hit a game-winning 37-yard field goal to defeat No. 7 LSU, 25-24.

Clemson's true freshman running back tandem of Will Shipley and Phil Mafah had superlative performances in the victory over the Seminoles. The roommates combined for 197 of Clemson's 188 rushing yards, as DJ Uiagalelei finished the contest with -9 rushing yards after sacks. Shipley recorded career highs with 25 carries for 128 yards with two touchdowns and was not stopped for a loss on any of his 25 carries. Meanwhile, Mafah recorded Clemson's longest play of the season on a 63-yard carry in the second quarter.

Prior to the Florida State game, Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney challenged his front four after what he felt was a subpar performance by the unit in terms of generating pass rush in a loss to Pitt. The unit accepted the challenge and responded, helping Clemson record a season-high five sacks against Florida State. Clemson was initially credited with a sixth sack, but the NCAA removed a sack from Xavier Thomas' forced fumble behind the line of scrimmage via technicality, as no pass sack could be officially credited since Florida State recovered the fumble for positive yardage.

Clemson enters Saturday night's contest with a sterling 6-0 all-time record against Louisville dating to the teams' first meeting in 2014. After the first three games in the series were decided by a combined 15 points total, the Tigers won the three most recent meetings from 2017-19 by an average margin of 40.7 points per game.

Tight end Davis Allen attempting to catch a touchdown pass in back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game streak against Miami (Fla.), Georgia Tech and Syracuse last season.

Defensive end Myles Murphy, who had 2.0 sacks last week, attempting to become the first Clemson player with 1.5 or more sacks in consecutive games since Clelin Ferrell against Texas A&M and Georgia Southern in 2018.

Placekicker B.T. Potter (287 career points) needing one point to tie or two points to pass Obed Ariri (288 from 1977-80) for the ninth-most career points in Clemson history. Potter could also match or pass Ariri for fifth in kicking points in school history.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross (20) needing one receiving touchdown to tie or two receiving touchdowns to pass Mike Williams (21 from 2013-16) for fourth on Clemson's all-time leaderboard for career receiving touchdowns.

Running back Will Shipley (seven) chasing No. 4 Ronald Williams (eight in 1990), No. 3 James Davis (nine in 2005) and No. 2 C.J. Spiller (10 in 2006) on Clemson's leaderboard for rushing touchdowns by a true freshman since 1972.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson attempting to record a sack in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. Simpson attempting to become the first Clemson player with at least 1.0 sack in three straight games since Isaiah Simmons during his 2019 Butkus Award-winning season.

Punter Will Spiers starting his 65th game to add to his school record for career starts. Wide receiver/holder Will Swinney's career total as Clemson's primary holder parallels Spiers' run as starting punter. Spiers, Swinney and linebacker James Skalski each playing in their 65th career games to extend their school record for most career games played.

Depth Charts

Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Clemson

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

Uniform Report

Louisville will be wearing red helmets and jerseys with white pants.

