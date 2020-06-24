Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OLB Prince Kollie

The recruiting momentum on the defensive side of the ball continues for Scott Satterfield and the rest of his coaching staff, as the Louisville Football program has made the top five for four-star Class of 2021 outside linebacker Prince Kollie.

Some of the biggest names in college football are in hot pursuit of the David Crockett (TN) standout, as LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame and Oklahoma all made the cut alongside the Cardinals. Kollie also included Louisville in his top ten schools last month.

A six-foot-one & 200 pound prospect hailing from Jonesborough, Kollie is the No. 6 player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 231 player in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

While he is mainly an outside linebacker, he has also taken reps at running back, wide receiver and defensive back. His combination of speed, physicality and agility makes him a deadly force no matter where he is on the gridiron, especially on defense.

Prince Kollie's Junior Year Highlights:

The Cards currently have eighteen verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp