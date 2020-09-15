SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville Football Putting Politics Aside to Support Unity

samdraut

Louisville football shared some of its ideas in addressing racial injustice during its season opener against Western Kentucky (WKU) last Saturday.

The Cardinals wore Black Lives Matter (BLM) decals on their helmets and ran onto the field at Cardinal Stadium with a BLM flag. Earlier in the week, the team shared a video of quarterbacks speaking about racial inequality in a social media campaign #Ville4Change. On Monday, the defensive line shared a similar video.

Members of the team have actively participated in leading conversations addressing the issue of racial injustice since the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd created a national outcry for change.

Defensive back Anthony Johnson led a peaceful protest at the Walking Bridge in downtown Louisville May 31, which was followed by discussions from the team throughout the summer on what could be done during the season.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield says his team isn’t trying to be political as it tries to start discussions focused on racial inequality.

“We’re not trying to be political here in any aspect, I know that comes across to some people,” Satterfield said. “We’re just trying to make a positive impact in our community right here in Louisville.”

Coaches have encouraged players to use their platforms as college football players to create positive change.

Satterfield says the team’s message is intended to promote unity.

“We’re trying to promote oneness, just like we do in our building,” Satterfield said. “If the world was more like we have in our building here it'd be it'd be a much better place, but that's all we're trying to do. We're just we're trying to be positive and really just show that and show that if we can we love each other we'd be a lot better place.”

Players have spent time brainstorming ideas that they can put into place throughout the season.

The team developed an action plan, which includes Black Lives Matter T-shirts that raise money for charity, the opportunity to vote and a team event during a bye week.

Kickoff for Louisville's ACC opener against Miami is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

